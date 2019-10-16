The Sauk Prairie prep boys soccer team wrapped up a top-two finish in the Badger North Conference with Tuesday's home win over Waunakee.
Evan Carlson provided the late-game heroics. The senior scored in the 88th minute to give the Eagles a 2-1 win over the Warriors.
The goal capped off a game in which Sauk Prairie never trailed. Caden Pugh struck first, taking an assist from Carlson and scoring in the 12th minute to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead. Nathan Dresen scored Waunakee's lone goal in the 41st minute.
You have free articles remaining.
Senior goalkeeper Riley Jelinek made seven saves for the Eagles, who were outshot 8-5 in shots on goal.
Sauk Prairie (14-2-1, 5-0-1 Badger North) remained second in the conference standings, trailing only Mount Horeb (9-5-1, 6-0) while Waunakee (12-6-1, 4-2-0) dropped behind Baraboo (12-3-1, 4-1-1) and into fourth place.
Sauk Prairie's lone conference blemish was a 2-2 tie with Baraboo on Sept. 10. The Eagles will look to knock off the Badger North leaders and secure a solo second-place finish when they host Mount Horeb in Friday's regular-season finale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)