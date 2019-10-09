The Sauk Prairie prep boys soccer team will enter the final week of the regular season in contention for the Badger North Conference title.
The Eagles (12-2-1, 3-0-1 Badger) recorded a 4-1 win at DeForest (8-4-1, 2-2) on Tuesday to keep pace with Badger North-leading Mount Horeb (7-4-1, 4-0).
Evan Carlson staked the Eagles to an early lead Tuesday. The senior's 16th-minute penalty kick was the lone goal of the first half.
Sam Drescher gave Sauk Prairie a 2-0 lead with an unassisted goal in the 49th minute, but DeForest's Drew Ciesielczyk cut the deficit in half a minute later.
The Eagles pulled away with two goals down the stretch, as Quinn Baier and Carlson scored in the 76th and 87th minute, respectively.
Sauk Prairie goalie Riley Jelinek made four saves in the win.
After playing three of their first four Badger North games on the road, the Eagles will close out the season with four straight home games — a non-conference game against Milton on Thursday before conference games against Reedsburg on Saturday, Waunakee on Tuesday and Mount Horeb on Oct. 18.
The Eagles, who are ranked second in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, will enter the final week tied with Baraboo for second place in the Badger North. The Eagles and T-Birds played to a 2-2 draw Sept. 10 in Baraboo.
Sauk Prairie 6, Monroe 0
The Eagles rolled over Monroe on Saturday, earning a 6-0 non-conference win at home.
The goals came quickly for Sauk Prairie, including a first-half hat trick from Baier. Simon Enerson and Trent Schneeberger also scored to give Sauk Prairie a 5-0 halftime lead.
Baier wasn't done, taking a 65th-minute assist from Joe Baumgardt and scoring to give Sauk Prairie the 6-0 win.
Jelinek made three saves to notch his ninth shutout of the season, including his fifth straight.
Sauk Prairie 8, Richland Center 0
The Eagles also scored five first-half goals in an 8-0 non-conference home win over Richland Center on Oct. 4.
Carlson had a hat trick in the win, while Enerson, Jakob Wilson, Drescher, Caden Pugh and Baier also found the back of the net.
