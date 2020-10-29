PREP BOYS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie dominates possession to beat Dodgeville/Mineral Point in sectional semifinals

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The ball was flying around the new turf at Sauk Prairie Community Stadium on Thursday.

The top-seeded Sauk Prairie boys soccer team was pinging it around and finding each other's feet en route to a 3-1 home win over No. 2 Dodgeville/Mineral Point in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal in Prairie du Sac.

Just like in Saturday's 5-0 regional final win over Portage, the Eagles' first goal of the day came on a corner kick. Sam Drescher took the corner, sending it across the turf to Joe Baumgardt, who had cut across the face of the goal to the near post. Baumgardt turned and sent it back to the six-yard box, where Misael Dominguez was waiting. The senior buried it to give Sauk Prairie a 1-0 lead 15 minutes, 33 seconds into the game.

"That was our play," Dominguez said. "We've ran it in practice. Joe from the back post runs to the front post. Joe tries to lay it off to the person at the top of the six. I was there and I hit it in.

"It boosted our confidence and gave us a lot of energy."

The Eagles (9-2-3) continued to get creative on set pieces when they got a free-kick opportunity from 31 yards out in the 22nd minute. Drescher and Eliot Carlson lined up behind the ball.

