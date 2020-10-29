PREP BOYS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie dominates possession to beat Dodgeville/Mineral Point in sectional semifinals

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The ball was flying around the new turf at Sauk Prairie Community Stadium on Thursday.
The top-seeded Sauk Prairie boys soccer team was pinging it around and finding each other's feet en route to a 3-1 home win over No. 2 Dodgeville/Mineral Point in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal in Prairie du Sac.
Just like in Saturday's 5-0 regional final win over Portage, the Eagles' first goal of the day came on a corner kick. Sam Drescher took the corner, sending it across the turf to Joe Baumgardt, who had cut across the face of the goal to the near post. Baumgardt turned and sent it back to the six-yard box, where Misael Dominguez was waiting. The senior buried it to give Sauk Prairie a 1-0 lead 15 minutes, 33 seconds into the game.
"That was our play," Dominguez said. "We've ran it in practice. Joe from the back post runs to the front post. Joe tries to lay it off to the person at the top of the six. I was there and I hit it in.
"It boosted our confidence and gave us a lot of energy."
The Eagles (9-2-3) continued to get creative on set pieces when they got a free-kick opportunity from 31 yards out in the 22nd minute. Drescher and Eliot Carlson lined up behind the ball.
Carlson ran through it, cutting to the middle of the field while Drescher passed it to Kyle Been, who had his back to the goal from 20 yards away. Been passed it to Carlson and the freshman midfielder did the rest, scoring to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead at the 21:10 mark.
Dodgeville/Mineral Point (10-1-0), which spent much of the point trying to find success on the counter-attack, started to create some pressure with Owen McDonald down the right side of the field.
But Sauk Prairie goalie Luke Baumgardt, who missed much of the Portage game after an early collision, held up and the Eagles took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Dodgeville/Mineral Point sent more players forward in a second half that saw both team get scoring chances. Luke Baumgardt barely got his gloves on a 66th-minute shot by McDonald, hitting it off the crossbar before the Eagles were able to clear.
Sauk Prairie took a commanding lead in the 75th minute, as Dominguez connected with Quinn Baier to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead at the 74:26 mark.
The United battled to the end, holding it deep in Sauk Prairie's zone to earn a 79th-minute corner kick. Cooper Elsner sent it to the back post and Drew Hottenstein got his head on it, finding the back of the net to trim the deficit to 3-1 at 78:26.
It was the first goal the Eagles had given up this postseason, as they had claimed a 6-0 win over No. 8 Mauston and a 5-0 win over No. 5 Portage. Sauk Prairie will look for its fourth state berth — and first since 1996 — when it plays West Salem (4-0-2) in Saturday's sectional final. Third-seeded West Salem notched a 4-1 road win over No. 1 Mosinee on Thursday. The Panthers have also earned 4-1 wins over Berlin and Wautoma/Wild Rose this postseason.
