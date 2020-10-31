PREP BOYS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie dominates West Salem in sectional finals for first state berth in 24 years

Sauk Prairie, which had a dozen shots on goal compared with only three for West Salem, did narrowly miss on a couple other chances in the first half — one in particular where Panthers’ keeper Tyler Leren made a diving stop. But even though the Eagles' attack was for the most part controlling the match, Kornish said there were improvements to be made.

“We were pleased to be ahead but we were not playing the kind of soccer that we knew we were capable of playing,” he said. “We were giving the ball away a bunch, and especially when you’re against the wind, that’s the kind of stuff you want to avoid.”

The second half proved to be a different story, as the Eagles controlled possession for virtually all 45 minutes.

And they dealt a huge blow to West Salem’s upset bid almost right away after the break when Jade Hilden delivered a perfect throw-in to junior striker Quinn Baier along the right side of the 18-yard box, allowing Baier to easily control it with his back to the goal before turning and uncorking a left-footed shot to the middle of the net that made it 2-0 with 48:19 gone by in the match.