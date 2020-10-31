PREP BOYS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie dominates West Salem in sectional finals for first state berth in 24 years

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Quite a bit was on the line for Sauk Prairie’s prep boys soccer team in Saturday evening’s WIAA Division 2 sectional championship match against West Salem, but the Eagles weren’t fazed by the stakes.
Turns out, they’ve been playing in the game of their life all season long.
And they’ll get at least one more opportunity to do so again next Saturday, too, after how things went against the Panthers.
The top-seeded Eagles’ relentless attack overwhelmed third-seeded West Salem, resulting in a 3-0 victory and Sauk Prairie’s first trip to state since winning the D2 championship in 1996.
“We’re excited as a group to be able to move on and to represent the Sauk Prairie community at the state level,” Eagles coach Drew Kornish said. “At the same time, I feel a bit like this whole season has been really just an exciting season. Every game that we get to play is just an awesome opportunity for us. So maybe that euphoric feeling of making it to the state tournament isn’t quite there for us, just because the whole season’s just been this big high of, ‘We get to be out here.’
“It’s been a while since kids have been able to do that, so we’re taking advantage of it.”
Kornish is referring, of course, to the cloud of uncertainty that has hovered over high school sports since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold back in mid-March.
And yes, the Eagles certainly have made the most of their chance to be out on the pitch this fall, now sporting a 10-2-3 record as they prep for Saturday’s state tournament in Marshfield.
The tournament will be seeded on Sunday, with the Nos. 1 and 4 seeds to play in the first semifinal on Saturday followed by the match-up between the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds and then the title match at night.
The Eagles delivered the first blow in this sectional championship match in the 21st minute, but not before very nearly falling in a hole.
West Salem (4-1-2) striker Josh Iliff had a golden opportunity in the 19th minute, going one-on-one against Sauk Prairie keeper Luke Baumgardt only to be turned away.
And junior striker Sam Drescher didn’t wait long to make it the Panthers who would be fighting from behind, as he got the ball near midfield and dribbled through three defenders before firing a left-footed strike across the keeper’s face into the right corner of the net for a 1-0 advantage with 20 minutes, 26 seconds gone by.
That goal came with the Eagles playing the first half in the face of a stiff south wind that was gusting at 25-30 mph, but that didn’t prove to be much of a challenge given their style of attack.
“We work really well playing to feet and playing (the ball) on the ground. The wind doesn’t matter too much when that’s how you play,” said Drescher, who hammered the final nail in the coffin by hammering home a penalty kick to the right corner in the 79th minute for the last tally of the contest.
Sauk Prairie, which had a dozen shots on goal compared with only three for West Salem, did narrowly miss on a couple other chances in the first half — one in particular where Panthers’ keeper Tyler Leren made a diving stop. But even though the Eagles' attack was for the most part controlling the match, Kornish said there were improvements to be made.
“We were pleased to be ahead but we were not playing the kind of soccer that we knew we were capable of playing,” he said. “We were giving the ball away a bunch, and especially when you’re against the wind, that’s the kind of stuff you want to avoid.”
The second half proved to be a different story, as the Eagles controlled possession for virtually all 45 minutes.
And they dealt a huge blow to West Salem’s upset bid almost right away after the break when Jade Hilden delivered a perfect throw-in to junior striker Quinn Baier along the right side of the 18-yard box, allowing Baier to easily control it with his back to the goal before turning and uncorking a left-footed shot to the middle of the net that made it 2-0 with 48:19 gone by in the match.
“It was huge,” Kornish said of that tally, “because one of the things that we discussed at halftime was that (West Salem) has been down a few times this season and has come back really well. So we were not comfortable at all with the one-goal lead. So to come out and put the pressure on early on (was important). We had an opportunity in the first 30 seconds (of the second half) to find one at the back post that we just missed out on, and so for us to turn around and get the next one early was a big confidence boost for us — and I think it took a little bit of the wind out of their sails as well.
“And then the rest of the half we really just kind of controlled and dominated.”
Spacing the field well played a big part in why Sauk Prairie was so easily able to do just that.
“That’s something that we focused on after our Dodgeville game,” Kornish said, referencing the Eagles’ 3-1 win over Dodgeville/Mineral Point in Thursday’s sectional semifinals. “We wanted to make sure we were using the width of the field. Against Dodgeville I didn’t think we did a real nice job with that.
“(West Salem) did a really nice job of taking away our center midfield, so we did find a lot of room on the flank and being able to run at guys. We did a really nice job with that.”
Indeed. And it resulted in the program’s fourth overall trip to state, following the title in 1996 and semifinal losses in 1992 and 1995.
“I think we outworked them. That was big for us to win all the 50-50 balls, because it was hard with all the wind. I think hard work was a lot of what won us the game,” Drescher said.
“We had a good team last year and we didn’t quite make it there. It feels great,” he added of getting over the hump after bowing out to Elkhorn with a 2-0 loss in the sectional semifinals in 2019.
Baier agreed, also echoing Kornish’s sentiments that the season as a whole has been a treasure given how bleak the possibilities looked in July and August.
“It’s just a great feeling,” Baier said, “to be able to be out here with these guys.”
SAUK PRAIRIE 3, WEST SALEM 0
West Salem;0;0;—;0
Sauk Prairie;1;2;—;3
First half: SP — Sam Drescher, 20:26.
Second half: SP — Quinn Baier (Jade Hilden), 48:19. SP — Sam Drescher (PK), 78:26.
Saves: WS (Tyler Leren) 12, SP (Luke Baumgardt) 3.
