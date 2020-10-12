 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP BOYS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie earns No. 1 seed in Division 2; Baraboo seeded 3rd in Division 1
0 comments
alert
PREP BOYS SOCCER | WIAA PLAYOFFS

PREP BOYS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie earns No. 1 seed in Division 2; Baraboo seeded 3rd in Division 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Austin Keyser

Sauk Prairie's Austin Keyser (left) and Baraboo's Johan Lopez

 BROCK FRITZ/News Republic

There won't be a third matchup between the Sauk Prairie and Baraboo prep boys soccer teams this season.

The Badger North Conference rivals were placed in different WIAA postseason brackets over the weekend, as Sauk Prairie earned a No. 1 seed in Division 2 while Baraboo is seeded third in Division 1. Reedsburg is seeded seventh in Sauk Prairie's regional.

Sauk Prairie (5-2-2) and Baraboo (9-1-1), which split their two games against each other this season, will both open regional play at home.

Sauk Prairie is scheduled to host eighth-seeded Mauston (3-1-3) on Oct. 20. The winner will advance to take on No. 4 Platteville/Lancaster (2-1-0) or No. 5 Portage (0-6-1) on Oct. 24.

Reedsburg (1-5-1) is at the bottom of that bracket, and will open up at No. 2 Dodgeville/Mineral Point (4-0-0) on Oct. 20. The winner will meet No. 3 Madison Edgewood (4-3-1) or No. 6 Wisconsin Dells (2-2-1) in the second round.

Baraboo, which hasn't lost since Sept. 22, will host No. 6 Wausau East (1-6-0) on Oct. 20. The winner will take on No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (4-2-0) or No. 7 Tomah (0-3-3) on Oct. 24. Wausau West (6-0-0) is the top seed in the bracket, while No. 4 Marshfield (2-3-2) and No. 5 D.C. Everest (2-2-1) round out the field.

It will take four wins for the local teams to reach state, which is scheduled to be held Nov. 5-7.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News