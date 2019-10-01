The Sauk Prairie prep boys soccer team hasn't surrendered a goal in nearly three weeks.
The latest shutout win, a 3-0 nonconference victory at Platteville/Lancaster on Sept. 26, stretched Sauk Prairie's shutout streak to three straight games.
It took time for Sauk Prairie (9-2-1) to get going against Platteville/Lancaster, as the teams went to halftime in a scoreless tie.
The Eagles got on the board when Quinn Baier assisted Evan Carlson for a 63rd-minute goal, then added insurance when Carlson assisted Jakob Wilson in the 64th minute, and Trent Schneeberger assisted Simon Enerson in the 76th.
Sauk Prairie goalie Riley Jelinek made seven saves on the way to notching his seventh shutout of the season. The Eagles' current scoreless streak dates back to a 4-1 loss to Appleton West on Sept. 21.
Tuesday's Badger North Conference game between Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg was postponed until Oct. 12 at Sauk Prairie High School. The Eagles are currently tied with Baraboo for second place in the Badger North at 2-0-1, trailing only Mount Horeb (3-0).
Sauk Prairie will return to the field by hosting Richland Center Oct. 4.
