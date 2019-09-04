The Sauk Prairie High School boys soccer team is off to a dominant start to non-conference play.
The Eagles improved to 2-0 with a 7-0 home win over Lodi on Aug. 30.
Sauk Prairie steadily pulled away, starting when senior Evan Carlson scored on a 16th-minute penalty kick. Simon Enerson tacked on an unassisted goal in the 31st minute, while Caden Pugh assisted Carlson in the 39th minute to give Sauk Prairie a 3-0 lead at halftime.
The Eagles kept up the pressure after the break. Enerson scored a pair of goals to cap off his hat trick, while Sam Drescher and Jakob Wilson also found the back to give Sauk Prairie the 7-0 win.
Sauk Prairie senior goalkeeper Riley Jelinek made three saves on the way to posting his second straight shutout, also holding Stoughton scoreless in a 3-0 win Aug. 27.
Sauk Prairie 5, Lake Mills 0
Jelinek and the Eagles extended their shutout streak to three games with Tuesday's 5-0 home win over Lake Mills.
Jelinek made four saves in the win, while Sauk Prairie outshot Lake Mills 14-4 in shots on goal.
The Eagles (3-0) wasted no time getting going offensively, as Quinn Baier assisted Joe Baumgardt for a goal in the third minute. Enerson assisted Carlson in the 17th minute, then Enerson took a pass from Baumgardt and found the back of the net in the 21st minute as Sauk Prairie took a 3-0 lead into halftime.
Pugh scored Sauk Prairie's lone unassisted goal of the night in the 71st minute. Carlson capped the scoring in the 83rd minute, taking an assist from Eddie Breunig and scoring the final goal of the night.
Sauk Prairie will visit Sun Prairie Thursday before opening Badger North Conference play Sept. 10 at Baraboo.
