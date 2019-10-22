The Sauk Prairie High School boys soccer team took some time to get going Tuesday.
The fourth-seeded Eagles eventually did, scoring five second-half goals to claim a 6-0 home win over No. 13 Westosha Central in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
Evan Carlson provided the only goal of the first half, finding the back of the net to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute.
The Eagles (17-2-1) put any thoughts of an upset away with a huge second half, starting with Jakob Wilson's 53rd-minute goal. The floodgates opened from there, as Abrahan Castro assisted Quinn Baier in the 67th minute, Sam Drescher assisted Carlson in the 71st, Baier assisted Eddie Breunig in the 73rd, and Trent Schneeberger scored an unassisted goal in the 78th.
Goalkeeper Riley Jelinek did his job, saving the only shot on goal the Sauk Prairie defense allowed.
The Eagles will host No. 5 Baraboo in Saturday's regional final. The Thunderbirds notched a 6-2 home win over No. 12 Portage/Poynette on Tuesday. The winner will advance to take on No. 1 Elkhorn or No. 8 Stoughton.
The Eagles and T-Birds played to a 2-2 tie Sept. 10 in Baraboo. The Badger North Conference rivals haven’t met in the playoffs since No. 2 Sauk Prairie earned a 4-0 win over No. 7 Baraboo in the first round of the 2015 playoffs.
