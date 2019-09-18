The Sauk Prairie prep boys soccer team split a pair of games at the Woodside Invitational last weekend.
The Eagles opened the two-day event in Wisconsin Dells with Friday's 3-0 loss to Lakeville North before earning a 2-1 win over Green Bay East Saturday.
Riley Jelinek made seven saves in the loss to Lakeville North, but the Eagles couldn't slow a two-goal day for Ethan Sedlacek.
Sauk Prairie led throughout Saturday's win over Green Bay East, starting when Evan Carlson assisted Jakob Wilson for a fifth-minute goal. Carlson extended the lead with a goal in the 57th minute, then the Eagles held off Green Bay East down the stretch. Jelinek finished with four saves.
Sauk Prairie 4, Portage/Poynette 0
You have free articles remaining.
The Eagles earned their first Badger North Conference win of the season with Tuesday's 4-0 home victory over Portage/Poynette.
Sauk Prairie got a third-minute goal when Caden Pugh assisted Carlson, then Carlson scored on a 25th-minute free kick, and Eddie Breunig assisted Simon Enerson in the 39th minute to give the Eagles a 3-0 halftime lead.
Carlson capped off his hat trick in the 57th minute, taking an assist from Abe Castro and scoring to give Sauk Prairie the 4-0 win.
The Eagles had a 12-2 advantage in shots on goal, with Jelinek making two saves in his fourth shutout of the year.
The Eagles (6-1-1, 1-0-1 Badger North) will host Wisconsin Heights Thursday before hosting a quadrangular Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)