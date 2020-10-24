PREP BOYS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie scores 4 second-half goals to beat Portage for regional title

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Sauk Prairie High School boys soccer team picked up another regional title Saturday.
The top-seeded Eagles scored four second-half goals in a 5-0 win over fifth-seeded Portage to claim their fifth WIAA Division 2 regional championship in the last six years.
"It comes down to our possession," Sauk Prairie head coach Drew Kornish said of what worked in the second half. "We talked at halftime about worrying about us, worrying about our game and what we're going to do.
"It was an uphill battle mentally, having beaten them twice already this season and playing them a third time ... The end result of that little halftime talk was obviously positive."
Sauk Prairie (8-2-3), which was making its 10th straight appearance in the regional finals, took some time to take control against a Portage (3-9-1) team playing in its first-ever regional final.
"We stuck with them for awhile, we were pretty thankful for that," Portage coach Mike Collins said. "We were missing a couple of starters and had a couple of gaps to fill. We knew it was going to be a tough task, and eventually they were able to exploit our weaknesses. They were able to adjust to our deficiencies and they really handed it to us."
It took a sublime effort from Sam Drescher to get Sauk Prairie on the board. The junior midfielder stepped up to take a corner kick from the left side of the field. Drescher struck the ball with his right foot, curled it over the mass of bodies in front of the goal and found the back of the net to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead 29 minutes, 27 seconds into the game. The rare corner-kick goal wasn't an accident.
"What we saw was, on our first corner kick, the keeper started really deep in his own goal and sprinted out," Kornish said, referring to a corner kick just two minutes before the goal. "Sam and Joe (Baumgardt) had a quick conversation that the keeper was going to try to sprint out, so we ran the same set and tried to make it look like the same thing — like we were going to go to that near post. And Sam just swung it into that back post where we knew there wouldn't be anyone there, and thankfully it went in."
Portage goalie Garrett Lynch held up the rest of the first half, making several big saves as the Warriors were frequently defending deep in their zone. Sauk Prairie's best chance down the stretch of the half came when Drescher was taken down inside the box. James Fishnick's penalty kick hit the crossbar and bounced back to keep Portage within one goal.
"They were working hard," Collins said of his team's first-half effort. "Our defensive line was doing a good job. We got caught a couple times on that back-side run where we weren't marking up."
"We were trying to play wide and things," Kornish said of the first half. "We were really focused on what they were doing, and at halftime we just went back and focused on ourselves."
Sauk Prairie's second penalty kick of the day found the mark. Junior forward Quinn Baier stepped up in the 47th minute and put it in the right side of the goal to give the Eagles a 2-0 advantage.
"Unfortunately, we kind of got caught in a situation where, once we did give up a goal, it took a little bit of wind out of our sails," Collins said. "That's how it goes ... You get down and it makes it a little more challenging."
The Eagles were comfortable from there. Baier assisted Baumgardt for a goal at 56:34, then Drescher scored his second goal of the day at 59:57.
"Everything," Kornish chuckled when asked what Drescher does for the Eagles. "He's just such a tremendous athlete. We can kind of plug and play him in so many different places on the field, wherever there's a need. His speed up top is unmatched. Even with the pace Portage had in the back, which was probably some of the better pace that we've seen, we haven't seen anybody that can keep pace with him if he gets a head of steam. He's taken a huge step forward in his leadership as well. Last year as a sophomore, we had a senior-heavy roster, so he didn't have that opportunity, but this year as a junior he's really stepped up and is viewed as a leader on the team. He's come up really big for us."
Jade Hilden capped the scoring at 72:58, getting behind the defense and sending one over Lynch from about 25 yards out to give the Eagles a 5-0 win.
Defensively, the Eagles notched their sixth shutout of the season — and second straight, as they claimed a 6-0 regional-semifinal win over No. 8 Mauston on Tuesday. They did it Saturday without starting goalkeeper Luke Baumgardt for much of the game. The senior collided with a Portage player in the seventh minute and didn't return. Ellis Kirner was solid in relief, filling in for a scoreless 83 minutes of action.
"Ellis is a junior, he's been in the program all three years and we're extremely confident in his abilities," Kornish said of the backup goalkeeper. "Luke has been an absolute rock back there, but losing him like we did early in the game, we didn't blink bringing on Ellis. ... His leadership back there is really good, and being a junior, I've got a junior heavy team, so he knows all these guys very well and we're really confident in his abilities."
The Eagles have shown the ability to be productive with a variety of lineups this season. That wasn't a certainty after they graduated a large number of seniors from last year's team that went 18-3-1 and won the program's first Badger North Conference title since 2016.
"I am shocked at the cohesiveness of the team," Kornish said. "We don't have a designated captain. That's just not something that I got to at the beginning of the year. It was kind of on the back burner, and I got a couple weeks in, turned to Mike (Rauls), our assistant coach, and said, 'Mike, we don't even have a captain.' He said, 'Just keep it going, the guys are fine with just rotating it.'
"It doesn't put the pressure on any one guy to step up into that position, but everybody's held accountable that way. I wouldn't say that we could do that with last year's team or even next year's team, but for this year, I think it works really well. You end up with a roster of 21 guys who all feel like they've bought in and have leadership on the team. It's worked out well for us."
The Eagles will look to keep it going when they host No. 2 Dodgeville/Mineral Point or No. 6 Wisconsin Dells in Thursday's sectional semifinal. Sauk Prairie, which is ranked eighth in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association, is looking for its fourth state appearance, having reached the season-ending tournament in 1992, 1995 and 1996.
The Warriors completed an up-and-down season that saw them play without Poynette, which wasn't in the co-op this season after deciding to postpone fall sports until the spring due to COVID-19. Portage also played Saturday without sophomore Luke Wilson and junior Jacob Zajicek, both of whom also missed Tuesday's 3-2 win over No. 4 Platteville/Lancaster due to having to quarantine after having close contact with a person that contracted COVID-19.
"For what we didn't have this year, we did very well," Collins said. "We had a lot of guys that really, really played hard. We were without Poynette this season, so that was a big hit. And then we lost quite a few plays to COVID-related quarantine, which makes us shuffle positions around all over the place. One of the things I'm really proud of is how they were able to adjust to different positions.
"I think they're extremely thankful we were even able to have a season. We were blessed. It was a short season, but it was a good season. We played hard."
