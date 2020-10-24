PREP BOYS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie scores 4 second-half goals to beat Portage for regional title

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Unfortunately, we kind of got caught in a situation where, once we did give up a goal, it took a little bit of wind out of our sails," Collins said. "That's how it goes ... You get down and it makes it a little more challenging."

The Eagles were comfortable from there. Baier assisted Baumgardt for a goal at 56:34, then Drescher scored his second goal of the day at 59:57.

"Everything," Kornish chuckled when asked what Drescher does for the Eagles. "He's just such a tremendous athlete. We can kind of plug and play him in so many different places on the field, wherever there's a need. His speed up top is unmatched. Even with the pace Portage had in the back, which was probably some of the better pace that we've seen, we haven't seen anybody that can keep pace with him if he gets a head of steam. He's taken a huge step forward in his leadership as well. Last year as a sophomore, we had a senior-heavy roster, so he didn't have that opportunity, but this year as a junior he's really stepped up and is viewed as a leader on the team. He's come up really big for us."

Jade Hilden capped the scoring at 72:58, getting behind the defense and sending one over Lynch from about 25 yards out to give the Eagles a 5-0 win.