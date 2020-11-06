PREP BOYS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie seniors take on new roles in path to state

To do so, the Eagles will have to defend as a group against a Delavan-Darien team that brings a lot of speed to the field.

“They’re a direct team with really capable players up top,” Kornish said of what he’s seen while watching the Comets. “They’re going to play a style of defense that we haven’t seen yet this year, actually. According to their sectional final, they’re going to play with a pretty deep sweeper, kind of hanging in behind the back three to clean a lot of things up, which is going to make it difficult for Sam and Joe and guys running on the outside.

"We’re going to have to be pretty creative with how we’re getting guys in. Making sure we’re taking our chances when we get them and then trying our best to keep them out."

Kornish added that he likes the Eagles' chances if they can keep the Comets off the score sheet. The Eagles and goalkeeper Luke Baumgardt have been proficient at keeping other scoreless, especially this postseason. They have seven shutouts this season, including in three of their four wins to the sectional title, and have given up more than one goal just one time all year.