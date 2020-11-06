PREP BOYS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie seniors take on new roles in path to state

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Kyle Been and Jade Hilden spent the majority of last season on Sauk Prairie's junior varsity boys soccer team.
Now, they will be in the thick of things when the fourth-seeded Eagles take on No. 1 Delavan-Darien in Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 state semifinal in Marshfield.
“It’s special, senior year getting to state,” Hilden said during Wednesday’s practice. “I feel like right now, we’re just having fun mostly. That’s what we wanted to get out of this season.”
They’re getting almost every moment out of it, as they will be playing on the final day of a COVID-19 shortened season that began with a 5-0 win at Reedsburg on Sept. 15.
The entire state Div. 2 tournament will be held Saturday in Marshfield. The winner of the Sauk Prairie (10-2-3) and Delavan-Darien (11-2) game will advance to take on No. 2 Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers (12-1-1) or No. 3 Medford (9-3-1) in Saturday night’s title game.
Been, who was called up to varsity for last year's postseason run that ended with a 2-0 loss to Elkhorn in the sectional semifinals, is trying to make the most of his last moments in a Sauk Prairie soccer jersey.
“We were conference champs last year… we've been to sectionals… we’ve always been one or two games away, so it feels really good to finally be part of the group that broke through,” Been said. “These are the last one or two games of my soccer career, so we’ll really just try to keep the team focused, give it my all on the field and try to make a run."
Back at the top
None of the Eagles were alive the last time Sauk Prairie went on a run. There is one carryover, however, as current assistant coach Mike Rauls was the head coach when the Eagles went to the Div. 2 semifinals in 1992 and 1995 before claiming a 2-0 win over Delavan-Darien in the 1996 championship game.
Saturday will mark the fourth time the Eagles line it up at state. Rauls thinks they’re ready for it.
“Going to state’s an incredible accomplishment,” he said Wednesday. “The kids know they’re going to the state tournament and yesterday was kind of an intense practice. They’re getting after it. Part of that is they enjoy the game, and they play it at a hard, high level. They’re not out here taking up time and killing an hour and a half, they’re working to get better.”
Rauls isn't the only tie to a Sauk Prairie program that has been successful over the years. Junior forward Quinn Baier's dad, Jesse, was a sophomore on the 1996 title-winning team, while junior midfielder Sam Drescher's mom, Laila, played for the Eagles before coaching the girls' team to its lone state appearance in 1999.
Drescher and Baier will be key for the Eagles Saturday. They share the team lead in goals this season, each scoring 10 while the former has six assists and latter has five. Joe Baumgardt, the lone returning all-conference honoree from last year, is also counted on heavily. The senior midfielder has seven goals and six assists primarily playing on the right side of the attack.
Drescher, Baier and Baumgardt played big roles for last year's team that went 18-3-1 and won the Badger North Conference title. But the rest of the Sauk Prairie veterans have taken on new roles due to heavy graduation losses in the 2020 class.
Field full of leaders
Baumgardt is the only one of the eight 2020-21 seniors that played significant minutes last season. Now, he's joined by Hilden, Been, Misael Dominguez, Luke Baumgardt, Kyle Bascom, Elliot Drew and Brandt Wilson as seniors on a team that meshed during the offseason.
“We all play different sports together and then, especially doing captains practices throughout the summer, you really get to know everybody,” Been said. “All of that just combines and you make friendships. … That’s a big reason why we’re how far we’ve gone this year. We’re just really close as a team and that just comes from working together in the offseason and playing other sports together.”
Head coach Drew Kornish also credits the success to the tight-knit group of players taking ownership of the season. The second-year coach, who led Madison West to state in 2017, says that the strangeness of the fall made the Eagles overlook naming a team captain early on. When the coaches realized the oversight, they decided to keep the no-captain setup, which has allowed everyone to feel like a leader.
“I think the leadership that we have, 21 guys across the board, is pretty outstanding as far as a high school team is concerned,” Kornish said. “That’s kind of a point of pride for me with this group.
“I think because we didn’t designate anybody, everybody just kind of took it into their own hands and said, ‘Alright, I’m going to step up and I’m going to lead as best as I can in the ways I can.’ It’s paid dividends, massively. We’ve got 21 guys on this team that I think at any point feel like they can step up and lead. … They’re in an environment in which they feel comfortable enough to do that, which is a huge credit to every single guy on this team.”
Eyeing the opponent
Rauls said that "there's a collective soul to this group." They’ll need to play as one against a talented Delavan-Darien team coming off of one-goal sectional wins over New Berlin Eisenhower (3-2) and Grafton (1-0) to earn their first trip back to state since 2017 when the Comets finished as Div. 3 runners-up.
“We’ve watched a couple of their games on YouTube,” Hilden said of the Comets, who won the last of their three state titles in 2016. “They seem like they’ll be a tough team to get through.
“We were surprised getting the four seed, but we just accept it because that’s just how it is. You can’t change it at this point. The only thing we can do is just prove them wrong.”
To do so, the Eagles will have to defend as a group against a Delavan-Darien team that brings a lot of speed to the field.
“They’re a direct team with really capable players up top,” Kornish said of what he’s seen while watching the Comets. “They’re going to play a style of defense that we haven’t seen yet this year, actually. According to their sectional final, they’re going to play with a pretty deep sweeper, kind of hanging in behind the back three to clean a lot of things up, which is going to make it difficult for Sam and Joe and guys running on the outside.
"We’re going to have to be pretty creative with how we’re getting guys in. Making sure we’re taking our chances when we get them and then trying our best to keep them out."
Kornish added that he likes the Eagles' chances if they can keep the Comets off the score sheet. The Eagles and goalkeeper Luke Baumgardt have been proficient at keeping other scoreless, especially this postseason. They have seven shutouts this season, including in three of their four wins to the sectional title, and have given up more than one goal just one time all year.
Baumgardt exemplifies the ownership the seniors have played with this fall. He spent last year playing the field on junior varsity while dealing with a back injury. He was potentially going to play in the field again this year, but he wanted to take a shot at goalie and has been entrenched between the pipes since.
Baumgardt and the Eagles have their work cut out for them against a Delavan-Darien team that's averaging 3.9 goals per game. Conversely, Sauk Prairie is scoring 2.8 goals per game and giving up 0.7 goals per game. The Eagles have played five one-goal games this season and tied three times, but they haven't been tested in the postseason, outscoring opponents 17-1 in four games.
While they have been playing with comfortable leads for the better part of a month, Kornish believes the Eagles won't be fazed if they fall into an early hole against the Comets.
“I’m very confident in that," Kornish said. “I don’t think we hang our head at any point. I think we’ll see this all the way through. We expect this to be a really, really tough game, and the guys are up for it, they’re looking forward to it.”
Shifting goals
The Eagles didn't necessarily have their eyes on state when the season began. The COVID-19 protocols and uncertainty had made it unclear how many games would be played, or if the WIAA could hold any semblance of a culiminating event.
“At the beginning, I would say I just didn’t want to lose a game, because there was really no state to go for,” Been said of his goals entering the season. “When we saw that we were actually going to get a full state playoff, the goal definitely shifted. We knew that we were a good team and we’d really improved during the season, so as long as we stayed focused, we could go far."
That goal became a reality when the Eagles claimed a 3-0 home win over West Salem on Oct. 31 to punch their ticket to state.
“It was definitely exciting," Been said of the sectional final win. "Something that you dream of and never think is going to really happen and then all of a sudden it’s here."
While they are further than any other Sauk Prairie team has been in 24 years, winning a sectional title just put another goal out in front of them.
"We’re excited," Kornish said. "I also feel like to some extent we don’t feel like the job is done. I don’t think we’re necessarily content with where we are. We understand it’s going to be one heck of a fight straight out the gate at state, but that’s what you’re going to get when you get there. Not to say that we’re disappointed or not satisfied completely with our season, but I just think these guys feel that there’s a little bit more yet out of them.”
“Winning, coming home with the win,” Hilden said of what he's looking forward to about Saturday. “If we win this, it would be a very big cap off to the season.”
