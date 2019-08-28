The Sauk Prairie High School boys soccer team got off to a fast start in the first game under new head coach Drew Kornish.
The Eagles notched a 3-0 non-conference win over Stoughton at Sauk Prairie High School.
All three goals came in the opening 13 minutes, starting when Carlson assisted Simon Enerson in the seventh minute. Enerson paid Carlson back in the eighth minute, while Quinn Baier assisted Drescher to cap the scoring.
Riley Jelinek made three saves in the win.
The Eagles, who went 14-7 last season, will host Lodi on Friday.
