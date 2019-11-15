There were ups and downs during a transition year for Mauston boys soccer under new head coach Jason Oliver, but the progress was evident late in the season and led to some all-conference recognition.
A trio of Golden Eagles were named to the all-conference first team: junior Roman Martinez and seniors Ethan Franek and Trey Honnold. Martinez was also an all-conference second team selection last year.
Mauston’s Adam Klein was named to the all-conference second team.
This year’s Mauston team had rebuilding to do, and not just because of the coaching change. The 2018 Golden Eagles won a conference title but lost a whole host of seniors, including all-conference first-team selections Sam Chisick, Joe Bauer and Carter Messer. Bauer was named the 2018 South Central Conference Player of the Year.
Other first-team selections this year included Nekoosa’s Kendrick Kolar, Bruce Khang and Brett McKeel, Coulee Christian/Providence’s Caleb Delow and Wautoma/Wild Rose’s Colton Hanson, David Kingston, Blaire Milne and David Miller.
Hanson was named the 2019 South Central Conference Player of the Year.
Joining Klein on the all-conference second team were Adams-Friendship’s Seth Goodwin, Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro’s Jeff Dobson, Kam Anderson and Ty Bresee, Coulee Christian/Providence’s Austin Moses, Nekoosa’s Aaron Merritt and Wautoma/Wild Rose’s Bryson Buss, Jonathan King, Victor Barcoenas-Delgado and Alex Erickson.
Wautoma/Wild Rose captured the South Central crown with a perfect 10-0-0 record (20 points) in conference play. Nekoosa was second at 8-2-0 (16 points), Mauston came in third at 6-4-0 (12 points), Coulee Christian/Providence finished 3-7-0 (6 points) to take fourth, Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro came in fifth at 2-8-0 (4 points) and Adams-Friendship posted a 1-9-0 record (2 points) to finish in sixth.
Martinez, Franek, Honnold and Klein were four of the key pieces that helped Mauston make the transition smoother and find some level of success through the team’s overall growing pains.
The Golden Eagles defeated Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro in the opening round of the postseason before falling to Delavan-Darien in the regional semifinals.
