The Wisconsin Dells soccer team had one of its best ever seasons in 2019.
The Chiefs posted their first winning record since the start of the decade going 8-5-2 overall and also recorded a program best 3-4-2 record in Capitol Conference play. The waves Wisconsin Dells made didn’t go unnoticed around the rest of the league as four players recently earned All-Capitol Conference honors.
Junior Will Van Dinter garnered first-team recognition, to lead the Chiefs, who reached their first regional final since 2013. Wisconsin Dells’ magical season ultimately came to an end there however as it suffered a season-ending 4-3 extra time loss to Arcadia in a WIAA Division 4 regional final.
Van Dinter is no stranger to the all-conference team after earning honorable mention status last season. The speedy, elusive forward made even more noise this season earning first-team credits as the Chiefs’ leading scorer.
Van Dinter found the back of the net 14 times on the season, including six times in conference play. He had five multi-goal games, including a season-high four-goal performance in the Chiefs’ 8-1 win over Mauston on Sept. 3, and a league-high hat trick in a 3-0 win over Watertown Luther Prep on Oct. 15.
Along with his goal scoring, Van Dinter was adept at finding his teammates dishing out four assists.
Behind Van Dinter, seniors Ben Fish and Jake Hale, and junior Nick Sabey were awarded honorable mention status for the Chiefs. Like Van Dinter, Fish is a familiar face on the all-conference team after earning first-team honors last season and honorable mention status as a sophomore and freshman.
The four-year goalkeeper was again a stalwart between the pipes, allowing just 21 goals in 15 games. Fish came up with a number of big time saves when he needed to, including a season-high 14 stops in Wisconsin Dells’ season-ending loss to Arcadia.
Along with Fish, Sabey is making a second-straight appearance on the all-conference team. The skill midfielder helped to anchor down the middle third of the field for the Chiefs but also got in on the scoring fun. He added four goals and a pair of assists this season.
Rounding out the Chiefs’ honorees is Hale, who grabbed all-conference honors for the first time in his career. The lanky defender helped to anchor Wisconsin Dells’ back line in front of Fish, but also found the back of the net.
Hale scored three goals on the season, including a pair of headers and a penalty kick.
ALL-CAPITOL CONFERENCE
Co-Players of the Year — Charlie Douma, M, Sr., Belleville/New Glarus, and John Wilke, F, Jr., Lake Mills.
FIRST TEAM
Forwards — John Wilke, Jr., Lake Mills; Will Van Dinter, Jr., Wisconsin Dells; Gavin Childs, Jr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld; Breckin Faber, Jr., Belleville/New Glarus.
Midfielders — Charlie Douma, Sr., Belleville/New Glarus; AJ Karls, Jr., Lodi; Caeben Schomber, Jr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld; Ryan Downing, Soph., Belleville/New Glarus; Adam Brands, Sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Zach Huffman, Soph., Cambridge/Deerfield.
Defenders — Tyler Stampfl, Jr., Belleville/New Glarus; Brodie Trolloop, Jr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld; Ben Incha, Sr., Cambridge/Deerfield; Camden Schultz, Sr., Lake Mills.
Goalkeeper — Carson Richter, Jr., Lodi.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards — Sal Ganco, Sr., Columbus; Carter Siegenthaler, Soph., Belleville/New Glarus; Brandon Her, Jr., Cambridge/Deerfield.
Midfielders — Matthew Brisky, Sr., Lodi; Jailen Ortega, Soph., Lake Mills; Rhead Jacobus, Sr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld; Owen Ernest, Sr., Watertown Luther Prep.
Defenders — Zair Palacios, Jr., Watertown Luther Prep; Owen Odegard, Sr., Belleville/New Glarus; Brayden Cymbalak, Sr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.
Goalkeeper — Julian Lutz, Sr., Belleville/New Glarus.
HONORABLE MENTION
Forwards — Nathaniel Karls, Sr., Lodi; Drew Stoddard, Jr., Lake Mills; Sam King, Fr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld; Isaias Santos, Sr., Watertown/Luther Prep; Seth Hayden, Sr., Juneau Dodgeland/Hustisford.
Midfielders — Brady Ziegler, Jr., Lodi; Nick Sabey, Jr., Wisconsin Dells; Kyle Main, Soph., Lakeside Lutheran; Tyler Lueschow, Sr., Belleville/New Glarus; Ben Lukszys, Soph., Belleville/New Glarus; Brayden Ciesiolka, Soph., Lake Mills; Ayden Moynihan, Sr., Cambridge/Deerfield; Noah Ziperski, Sr., Belleville/New Glarus.
Defenders — Ben Zieser, Sr., Lodi; Zach Veling, Jr., Lodi; Jake Hale, Sr., Wisconsin Dells; Carter Roekle, Jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Hayden Ott, Sr., Columbus; Anton Bednarski, Jr., Juneau Dodgeland/Hustisford; Jed Mittelstadt, Jr., Watertown Luther Prep; Lucas Hart, Soph., Lake Mills.
Goalkeepers — Ben Fish, Sr., Wisconsin Dells; Trevor Dimpfl, Jr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld; Carson Galla, Sr., Cambridge/Deerfield; Caleb Heckendorf, Sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Connor Dean, Sr., Lake Mills.
