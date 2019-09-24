Wisconsin Dells rolled to a 9-0 victory over Adams-Friendship in a non-conference match in Adams-Friendship last Thursday.
Issac Sandoval led the Chiefs with three goals, while Will Van Dinter and Alejandro Salazar had two goals apiece. Also scoring goals for Wisconsin Dells in the win were Jake Hale and Jacob Rogers, with Hale’s goal coming on a penalty kick.
The victory was the second in a row for the Chiefs, who also beat Lakeside Lutheran 5-0 last Tuesday.
The Wisconsin Dells winning streak came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Sugar River in Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Wisconsin Dells head coach Ernesto Arias said Tuesday's loss was one of the best games of the season for his team, which played the conference leaders to a 0-0 tie in the first half.
Sugar River broke the tie 10 minutes into the second half on a penalty kick, before adding another goal 5 minutes later to finish the scoring.
Arias gave credit to goalkeeper Ben Fish, who was impressive in net turning away a number of one-on-one opportunities from Sugar River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)