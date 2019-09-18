The Wisconsin Dells boys soccer team improved to 1-2 in the Capitol Conference with a 5-0 victory over Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday in Wisconsin Dells.
The Chiefs got a pair of goals from Cade Ravenscroft in the win, while Ben Fish made three saves to get the shutout in goal.
Nick Sabey’s goal in the third minute gave Wisconsin Dells the early lead. Ravenscroft’s first goal, off an assist from Will Van Dinter, followed in the sixth minute to make it 2-0.
You have free articles remaining.
Wisconsin Dell added goals from Chris Cuahuey, Ravenscroft nad Jonathan Vargas in the second half to take control.
Wisconsin Dells will play at Adams-Friendship on Thursday before returning to conference play to host Sugar River on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)