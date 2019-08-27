The Wisconsin Dells boys soccer team got a pair of goals from Mark Bautista in a 3-1 victory over Nekoosa on Tuesday in Wisconsin Dells.
Wisconsin Dells opened the scoring with a goal from Jake Hale off a corner kick in the second minute of the game. The Papermakers scored to send the game to the second half tied at 1, before Bautista scored twice to give the Chiefs the victory.
Bautista’s first goal, which made it 2-1, came in the 65th minute off an assist from Jacob Rodgers. Bautista scored again in the 84th minute off an assist from Will Van Dinter.
