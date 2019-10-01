PREP BOYS SOCCER: Wisconsin Dells falls to Lake Mills, 2-1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wisconsin Dells boys soccer team lost a hard-fought Capitol Conference game to Lake Mills on Thursday, falling to the L-Cats, 2-1.

After a scoreless opening half, the Chiefs took a 1-0 lead early in the second half when Isaac Sandoval scored off an assist from Will Van Dinter. The lead didn’t last long though, as Lake Mills scored to tie the game just one minute later.

Lake Mills would take a 2-1 lead in the 59th minute. That’s where the score remained, but Wisconsin Dells nearly tied the game with 2 minutes remaining when Nick Sabey was given a penalty kick. Sabey’s shot ended up hitting the left post, allowing the L-Cats to hold on for the victory.

With the loss, Wisconsin Dells fell to 1-4 in Capitol Conference play, while Lake Mills improved to 4-2.

The Chiefs were scheduled to host last-place Hustisford/Dodgeland on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to weather. Next up for Wisconsin Dells is a game at Cambridge on Tuesday.

Wisconsin Dells 0 1 — 1

Lake Mills 0 2 — 2

Second half: WD — Sandoval (Van Dinter), 47:00; LM — Ortega (Wardell), 48:00; Wilke, 59:00.