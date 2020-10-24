PREP BOYS SOCCER: Wisconsin Dells upended by Dodgeville/Mineral Point in regional-final shootout

DODGEVILLE — It took more than 110 minutes for the Wisconsin Dells boys soccer team to be eliminated Saturday night.
The sixth-seeded Chiefs played No. 2 Dodgeville/Mineral Point to a 1-1 tie through regulation and extra time before being upended, 4-2, in penalty kicks in a WIAA Division 2 regional final at Harris Park in Dodgeville.
"Stay with the positives," Wisconsin Dells head coach Ernesto Arias said of what he tells his team after a tough loss like Saturday's. "We worked hard in the first and second halves, everything on the field. And we had to do some extra times, we just couldn't finalize it in PKs."
Wisconsin Dells (4-4-1), which upset No. 3 Madison Edgewood on Tuesday, nearly handed Dodgeville/Mineral Point (10-0-0) its first loss of the season.
"They've got heart," Arias said of his team's postseason performance. "They've got heart, they play hard and they leave it on the field. The whole 90 minutes, it was back and forth, fighting for every ball and playing as a team."
The only goals during the run of play came on a pair of superb individual efforts. The first came from Dodgeville/Mineral Point's Drew Hottenstein. The junior midfielder gained possession near midfield and maneuvered around several defenders before chipping it over Wisconsin Dells goalkeeper Alejandro Salazar, and into the back of the net to give the United a 1-0 lead 31 minutes, 49 seconds into the game.
It looked like they would carry that lead into halftime, but Wisconsin Dells capitalized on a deflection and an odd bounce in the final minute. Senior Will Van Dinter gathered the loose ball and beat Dodgeville/Mineral Point goalie Zach Breuer at the 44:22 mark to tie the game at 1 going into the break.
Each team had their chances in the second half, including Dodgeville/Mineral Point earning a corner kick and several free kicks in the final 10 minutes. But, like their 1-0 win over Edgewood, Salazar and the Chiefs held up and the teams went to two fairly uneventful 10-minute periods of extra time.
The best chances of extra time came early, as Breuer made a save and tipped a Manroop Benipal shot over the crossbar in the first two minutes.
The game eventually went to a shootout, and Salazar and Breuer shared a fist bump while heading toward the goal for penalty kicks. Dodgeville/Mineral Point gained an immediate advantage, as Breuer saved the first penalty he faced while Zach Bisbach converted his attempt to give the United a 1-0 lead.
The next two shooters for each team scored, as Wisconsin Dells' Nick Sabey and Yair Perez Ruiz hit the mark while Hottenstein and Jared Wedig did the same for Dodgeville/Mineral Point.
Breuer stepped up again on Wisconsin Dells' fourth attempt, making a save before Dodgeville/Mineral Point's Cooper Elsner stepped up to bury his penalty and send his teammates running onto the field in celebration while the Chiefs' season came to an end for the second straight year in the regional final.
"There is a lot to remember (about this season)," Arias said, noting some of the Chiefs have been playing together since they were about 7 years old. "We'll miss the seniors leaving.
"They played aggressive. That was one of the things that we did different this year, they played aggressive and tried to win every single ball. This year was more playing as a team than individuals, and they were just more aggressive"
The United will play top-seeded Sauk Prairie (8-2-3) in Thursday's sectional semifinal in Prairie du Sac. Sauk Prairie notched a 5-0 home win over No. 5 Portage on Saturday.
