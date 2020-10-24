PREP BOYS SOCCER: Wisconsin Dells upended by Dodgeville/Mineral Point in regional-final shootout

It looked like they would carry that lead into halftime, but Wisconsin Dells capitalized on a deflection and an odd bounce in the final minute. Senior Will Van Dinter gathered the loose ball and beat Dodgeville/Mineral Point goalie Zach Breuer at the 44:22 mark to tie the game at 1 going into the break.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each team had their chances in the second half, including Dodgeville/Mineral Point earning a corner kick and several free kicks in the final 10 minutes. But, like their 1-0 win over Edgewood, Salazar and the Chiefs held up and the teams went to two fairly uneventful 10-minute periods of extra time.

The best chances of extra time came early, as Breuer made a save and tipped a Manroop Benipal shot over the crossbar in the first two minutes.

The game eventually went to a shootout, and Salazar and Breuer shared a fist bump while heading toward the goal for penalty kicks. Dodgeville/Mineral Point gained an immediate advantage, as Breuer saved the first penalty he faced while Zach Bisbach converted his attempt to give the United a 1-0 lead.

The next two shooters for each team scored, as Wisconsin Dells' Nick Sabey and Yair Perez Ruiz hit the mark while Hottenstein and Jared Wedig did the same for Dodgeville/Mineral Point.