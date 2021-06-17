PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Fishnick scores twice to lead Sauk Prairie to sectional finals

Fishnick and Klemm each narrowly missed goals in the closing minutes and the Eagles took a 1-0 lead into half.

The Hodags continued to make it a game early in the second half. They earned a free kick in the 49th minute, while forcing Sauk Prairie goalie Erelyn Apel to get her hands on a dangerous corner kick minutes later.

Apel and the Eagles held, however, and will take their scoreless season into the sectional semifinals. They eventually earned some breathing room Thursday night, too. Fishnick and Klemm each hit the goalpost before finding the mark in the second half.

Fishnick got the first. The junior was in the middle of a scrum in front of the Rhinelander net when she got her foot on it for her 23rd goal of the season.

“She draws so much attention that it can go two ways,” Kornish said of the game plan with Fishnick, who led the state in points as a freshman. “If she’s finding herself in situations where she’s able to take girls on that are in front of her, we allow her to do that. Otherwise, when teams collapse, it opens up a lot around her. For as many goals as she has, she has quite a few assists this year as well.”