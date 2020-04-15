PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Mauston coaches Nelson, Domke aided in new roles by former coach Rowe

“She’s one of the reasons I actually started playing soccer because she’s been my friend since I was five,” Domke said. “I was kinda torn between soccer and softball, and she convinced me to play soccer.”

During her Mauston career, Nelson put together one of the most prolific résumés in program history. She set a freshman single-season school record with 17 goals in 2011, tied the team record for assists the following season and became one of three Mauston players to ever make the all-state team in 2014.

Rowe noted that she was more than willing to change positions several times during her career and take on different roles on the team as the situation dictated.

“Katie was one of three all-state players we ever had,” Rowe said. “As a leader, she was always very much soft-spoken and lead by example. The team kinda always followed her competitive spirit.”

As a newcomer to the sport entering high school, Domke spent plenty of time putting in the work and playing junior varsity over her first three years. She took on an expanded varsity role as a senior, but was prepared to make sacrifices for the long-term benefit of the program as well. Rowe recounts a conversation Domke initiated early in her senior season that still sticks with him to this day.