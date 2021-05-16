 Skip to main content
PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Poor start dooms Portage/Poynette again in 11-4 loss to Tomah
PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Poor start dooms Portage/Poynette again in 11-4 loss to Tomah

Sydney Tobin

Portage/Poynette senior forward Sydney Tobin dribbles up field during Tuesday's non-conference game against Waupun CWC at Veterans Memorial Field in Portage. Tobin scored all four of the United's goals in Saturday's 11-4 non-conference loss to Tomah.

 SEAN DAVIS/Daily Register

The Portage/Poynette girls soccer team stumbled out of the gates on Saturday and couldn’t fully recover, suffering an 11-4 loss to Tomah in a non-conference game at Veterans Park in Tomah.

Senior Sydney Tobin scored all four goals for the United, including three in the second half, while senior goalkeeper Allie Poches made 22 saves.

The Timberwolves, who got a hat trick from Emma Brandvig, scored seven goals in the first half, including six in an 8 minute, 22 second span to take a comfortable 7-1 lead into halftime.

Brandvig finished off her hat trick with her third goal at the 47:25 mark and Mariah Pierce capped off a brace just under three minutes later for a 9-1 lead. After another T-Wolves tally, Tobin went to work as she scored three straight goals, including a penalty kick and the last two off assists from Julia Aulik and Hadley Walters, but it was too little too late.

Rylee Winrich had a pair of goals and two assists for the T-Wolves, while Kialee Fox added an assist for the United.

