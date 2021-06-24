PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie driven forward after breakthrough run ends in state semifinals

MILWAUKEE — After waiting 22 years to return to state, a seven-minute stretch did the Sauk Prairie girls soccer team in Thursday morning.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the fourth-seeded Eagles gave up three goals between the 52nd minute and 59th minute as top-seeded Whitefish Bay handed Sauk Prairie a 4-1 semifinal loss to advance to the WIAA Division 2 title game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

"This team's defined on a bigger scale than what we did today," Sauk Prairie head coach Drew Kornish said. "We got to state, which was great, but we accomplished quite a bit this year and we're proud of what we accomplished, because it's something that isn't done every year."

Sauk Prairie's first loss of the year gave the young team — which had just two seniors — a taste of state-championship level soccer. It's a taste that Kornish believes the players will seek out again.

"We talked about allowing this moment and this feeling that we've got right now to drive us, and to push us," Kornish said. "We saw what a state finalist looks like. We're not there yet, but we look forward to the challenges that that's going to present in the future.

"Just the drive in their eyes, they want it."