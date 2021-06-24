PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie driven forward after breakthrough run ends in state semifinals

MILWAUKEE — After waiting 22 years to return to state, a seven-minute stretch did the Sauk Prairie girls soccer team in Thursday morning.
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the fourth-seeded Eagles gave up three goals between the 52nd minute and 59th minute as top-seeded Whitefish Bay handed Sauk Prairie a 4-1 semifinal loss to advance to the WIAA Division 2 title game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
"This team's defined on a bigger scale than what we did today," Sauk Prairie head coach Drew Kornish said. "We got to state, which was great, but we accomplished quite a bit this year and we're proud of what we accomplished, because it's something that isn't done every year."
Sauk Prairie's first loss of the year gave the young team — which had just two seniors — a taste of state-championship level soccer. It's a taste that Kornish believes the players will seek out again.
"We talked about allowing this moment and this feeling that we've got right now to drive us, and to push us," Kornish said. "We saw what a state finalist looks like. We're not there yet, but we look forward to the challenges that that's going to present in the future.
"Just the drive in their eyes, they want it."
Thursday was an unfamiliar position for Sauk Prairie (15-1-0), which not only was at state for the first time since 1999 but also trailed for the first time this season. The Eagles had entered the day with a 91-0 scoring differential, pursuing the first scoreless season in state history until Whitefish Bay (19-0-0) broke through the Eagles' defense in the 14th minute.
Molly Keiper got it done. The senior midfielder took an assist from Lucia Englund and put it past Sauk Prairie goalkeeper Erelyn Apel — who made three saves — to give the Blue Dukes a 1-0 lead 13 minutes, 53 seconds into the game.
The Eagles appeared to handle their first deficit of the year well. They created a corner kick in the 19th minute, which led to a Katelyn Fishnick shot and a Whitefish Bay hand ball.
Fishnick, Sauk Prairie's leading scorer, lined up for a free kick just outside the penalty box. The junior's right-footed shot beat Whitefish Bay goalkeeper Riley Franklin, but struck the crossbar and bounced back near the top of the box. Fishnick fought to regain possession, but the Blue Dukes eventually cleared.
The Eagles kept coming, as McKayla Paukner split a pair of defenders with a 22nd-minute run that led to a Whitefish Bay goal kick.
"To be completely honest with you, I think their early goal kind of settled us in a bit and it was, 'now we can just play,'" Kornish said. "I think there's a lot to be learned based off the fact that we were able to work our way into it after the deficit."
The Blue Dukes slowly turned the flow of play back in their favor. Keiper found Isabella Bartolone in front of the goal in the 26th minute, but her left-footed shot went wide left.
Sauk Prairie sophomore defender Addy Hermsdorf played the ball out of the back to Fishnick in the 39th minute. Fishnick nearly found Alexis Klemm streaking down the left side, but Whitefish Bay cut it off and the Blue Dukes took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
The Blue Dukes put the game away early in the second half. Maggie Starker scored her 31st goal of the season at the 51:15 mark on a Sophia Englund assist. Englund also assisted Lucia Englund at 56:18, while Lucia Englund's second goal of the night gave Whitefish Bay a 4-0 advantage at 58:10.
"Team speed was a big factor. They're incredibly fast," Kornish said of Whitefish Bay after his team was outshot 13-6, including 7-2 in shots on goal. "But we pressed for the last 20 minutes and we played well. We showed that we can play well."
Sauk Prairie's first-ever state goal came at 71:07. It came off the foot of Naomi Breunig. The senior forward took an assist from Klemm and found the back of the net for her 12th goal of the season — and just the second of the year against Whitefish Bay, which hasn't lost to a Wisconsin team since 2018.
Any potential momentum for an unlikely comeback went by the wayside during a 30-minute weather delay. The teams eventually returned to the field and the Blue Dukes held on to advance to face either Oregon or Green Bay Notre Dame — who were tied at 1 when their semifinal went to a second weather delay before the start of extra time — in the 4 p.m. Division 2 state championship game.
The loss capped off a breakthrough year for Sauk Prairie, which waited through the canceled 2020 season after nearly breaking through by reaching the sectional finals in 2019. They returned this spring to go unbeaten in the regular season, claim a 1-0 win over Waunakee in a de facto Badger North Conference championship game, win a regional title and claim the second sectional championship in program history.
The program's set up as good as ever. The roster could nearly return intact next season, as the 2021 Eagles consisted of nine juniors, five sophomores and seven freshmen. They'll look to take 2022 even further despite the graduation of seniors Grace Kopecky and Breunig.
"Both Naomi and Grace have been unbelievable seniors for us this year," Kornish said. "Their leadership isn't necessarily vocal, but they did it by their actions and training on the field every day. The path that they set for us this year is going to have a lasting impression.
"We came in as a good team, but the cohesion we built ... we really moved forward with that. As a coach, there wasn't much I did to improve this team. They set that bar there and they kept it there all year."