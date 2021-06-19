PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie earns long-awaited trip to state tournament

MARSHFIELD — Two years. Twenty-two years.
Whichever way the Sauk Prairie girls soccer team looked at it, the wait was too long. The Eagles ended it Saturday, claiming a 3-0 win over River Falls in the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals to reach the state tournament for the first time since 1999.
"It's awesome, I've never felt this way before," senior Naomi Breunig said. "It's something we've all dreamed of, and I don't think it's set in yet. I feel like when I get home it'll hit me."
The breakthrough win came 742 days after the Eagles suffered a 1-0 loss to Oregon, the eventual state champions, in the sectional finals on June 8, 2019. The veteran group couldn't wait to take another crack at it, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season and ended the majority of the 2019 team's high school careers.
When Sauk Prairie took the field again — for a 2-0 win at Mount Horeb on May 7 — 12 of the 23 players on the roster were in middle school for that Oregon loss. But the Eagles hit the ground running and, by the time they won the Badger North Conference title with a 1-0 win at Waunakee on June 3, started to believe they had a shot at reaching state for the second time in program history.
"A lot of people from school said it, but I didn't really believe them until midseason," junior Katelyn Fishnick said of when she knew this team could reach state. "I realized against Waunakee, that's when we were at our best."
"There was a lot of doubt because we're young and we don't have a lot of experience," Breunig said. "But we're all really close and put in a lot of time. We surprised a lot of people I think."
Head coach Drew Kornish, who also coached the Sauk Prairie boys to a state appearance in the fall, said it didn't take long for the girls to start showing they had the ability to see the season all the way through.
"When we started to come together defensively," Kornish said. "They really jelled, especially with having such a young backline. We have a freshman in goal, we've got a freshman back, sophomore back and two juniors. And once they started to not allow goals, and not even allow shots ... I knew we could score. We've got so much talent up top that I knew the goals were going to come. But it was, are we going to keep them out? And, yeah... they answered that."
They answered that to a nearly unprecedented level. The Eagles have made it to state with a clean sheet, outscoring their opponents 96-0 en route to their 15-0-0 record. The Wisconsin state record for fewest goals allowed in a season is two.
"In the very, very back of my mind maybe that's starting to creep in a little bit, but we've got much bigger goals than to just not allow one," Kornish said. "Obviously if we don't allow goals, we did what we wanted to do, but there's a bigger picture."
The streak of shutouts was in jeopardy Saturday. River Falls (12-4-1) came out aggressive, with Lindsey Szymanski and Alexis Syzmanski creating early scoring opportunities.
"We knew River Falls was going to be a great team," Kornish said. "They came in with a ton of speed, a physical team. They were going to play direct, which is something that, if we had to pick a spot we kind of struggled with during the season, it was the direct ball. We worked a little bit on it in practice and they stepped up really well."
Sauk Prairie freshman goalkeeper Erelyn Apel held early, and the Eagles slowly pushed the tide of play in their favor. Fishnick and Breunig worked a one-two game in the 14th minute that ended with Fishnick's free kick going wide left.
The high-scoring junior also missed left in the 21st minute, while McKayla Paukner found Marissa Howard with a cross that was quickly cleared; Fishnick and Breunig nearly connected on a header; McKayla Paukner hit side netting; and Alexis Klemm dribbled the length of the field before her shot was saved by Riley Nesbitt.
The Eagles eventually broke through in the 42nd minute. It started with McKayla Paukner, who carried the ball across the width of the field from right to left. The freshman was taken down for a penalty, and Addy Hermsdorf stepped up to take the long free kick. The sophomore sent the ball into the box, where Klemm settled it and it eventually ended up on Jenna Pistono's foot. The sophomore was taken down on the left side of the box, earning the Eagles a penalty kick.
Fishnick stepped up, used a short approach and buried it into the right side of the net to give Sauk Prairie a 1-0 lead 41 minutes, 50 seconds into the game. Her 24th goal of the season gave the Eagles a 1-0 halftime lead.
"I felt so lucky, that was our chance," Fishnick said. "I don't really think (on penalty kicks). I just wait for her to move so that I can shoot it wherever she's not."
Sauk Prairie tacked on goals at 54:17 and 65:29, while Apel made 10 saves for her 15th straight shutout. The Wildcats had their opportunities throughout, including a 90th-minute Olivia Bell shot that bounced off the crossbar and off Apel's head before landing safely.
"Erelyn's really good. Really good," Fishnick said. "We trust her back there."
Now, there's just four teams left for the one-day Division 2 state tournament at Uihlein Field in Milwaukee on Thursday. The Eagles will be joined by Whitefish Bay, which claimed a 3-0 win over Brookfield Central Saturday afternoon. Notre Dame and Cedarburg played a sectional final Saturday night, as did Waukesha West and Oregon.
"As a coach, there are still a lot of goals out there for us and there are still plenty of things we can improve," Kornish said. "We're going to look to do that over the next three practices. We're excited, we're going to enjoy the moment."
When the state semifinals kick off at 10 a.m. Thursday, the Eagles will look to keep doing what got them to that point for the first time in 22 years.
"It's going to be a lot of basics," Kornish said of the week's practice plan. "Playing to feet, finishing, communicating ... we're not going to try to introduce anything new. This team has gone 15-0 at this point without allowing a goal, so I don't want to touch it. Just keep them ready and sharp."
"We have a lot of work to do still," Breunig said. "We'll put in a lot of time at practice, and I think we'll just show up like we always do."