PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie earns long-awaited trip to state tournament

"There was a lot of doubt because we're young and we don't have a lot of experience," Breunig said. "But we're all really close and put in a lot of time. We surprised a lot of people I think."

Head coach Drew Kornish, who also coached the Sauk Prairie boys to a state appearance in the fall, said it didn't take long for the girls to start showing they had the ability to see the season all the way through.

"When we started to come together defensively," Kornish said. "They really jelled, especially with having such a young backline. We have a freshman in goal, we've got a freshman back, sophomore back and two juniors. And once they started to not allow goals, and not even allow shots ... I knew we could score. We've got so much talent up top that I knew the goals were going to come. But it was, are we going to keep them out? And, yeah... they answered that."

They answered that to a nearly unprecedented level. The Eagles have made it to state with a clean sheet, outscoring their opponents 96-0 en route to their 15-0-0 record. The Wisconsin state record for fewest goals allowed in a season is two.