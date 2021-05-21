PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie offensive attack too much for Beaver Dam in 10-0 victory

The Eagles' defense didn’t allow Beaver Dam to get a shot on goal, so goalie Erelyn Apel didn’t have much work to do.

“It’s not an unusual thing for us, especially the past few games here,” Kornish said of not allowing a shot on goal. “We work hard in training and we hold ourselves to a high standard in training, making sure that we were competing heavily there. We are working really hard off the games.”

On the other side of the field, Beaver Dam ― which was already facing an uphill battle with only two subs ― lost Abby Okon late in the first half with a serious ankle injury. Sauk Prairie’s Katelyn Fishnick stepped on Okon’s right ankle when they were both reaching out for the ball.

“Our girls got tired,” Nill said. “We have been working hard to progressively improve every game. We have a lot of young players and a lot of new players to the high school program. Honestly, our first half, we played really well for our team. We were passing. We were making decisions. We were doing things that we’ve been working.

“I have to give credit to the girls that they’re doing everything they can with what we’ve got right now. We’re moving in the right direction.”

It was a tale of two halves against the Golden Beavers (0-6, 0-4), though.