PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie offensive attack too much for Beaver Dam in 10-0 victory

Going into Friday’s home Badger North Conference game, Beaver Dam girls soccer coach Rob Nill knew Sauk Prairie would be tough.
He was right.
The Eagles tacked on goal after goal in a 10-0 victory over the Golden Beavers that ended in the 65th minute due to the mercy rule.
“Sauk’s going to go a long way,” Beaver Dam coach Rob Nill said. “I think they’ve got potential to really take it to some of the (talented) conference teams as they progress.
“Sauk Prairie has really done well the last few years. I know they were projected to do well last year and then because of COVID didn’t get a chance. They lost a few of those seniors, but obviously returned some very quality players. Their coach runs them hard and those girls come to play.”
The Eagles (6-0, 4-0 Badger North) are ranked 10th in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association and have been on a role. They’ve begun the season with a six-game winning streak and have outscored teams 40-0.
The 10-0 shutout was the third for the Eagles this season. They defeated Baraboo (May 18) and Reedsburg (May 14) by that margin in the last seven days.
“We’re putting up a lot of goals and it’s great to find the back of the net,” Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said. “As well as the offense is playing, the defense (is playing just as good). We haven’t allowed a goal yet this season either. It’s a whole team effort and it’s really excellent.”
The Eagles' defense didn’t allow Beaver Dam to get a shot on goal, so goalie Erelyn Apel didn’t have much work to do.
“It’s not an unusual thing for us, especially the past few games here,” Kornish said of not allowing a shot on goal. “We work hard in training and we hold ourselves to a high standard in training, making sure that we were competing heavily there. We are working really hard off the games.”
On the other side of the field, Beaver Dam ― which was already facing an uphill battle with only two subs ― lost Abby Okon late in the first half with a serious ankle injury. Sauk Prairie’s Katelyn Fishnick stepped on Okon’s right ankle when they were both reaching out for the ball.
“Our girls got tired,” Nill said. “We have been working hard to progressively improve every game. We have a lot of young players and a lot of new players to the high school program. Honestly, our first half, we played really well for our team. We were passing. We were making decisions. We were doing things that we’ve been working.
“I have to give credit to the girls that they’re doing everything they can with what we’ve got right now. We’re moving in the right direction.”
It was a tale of two halves against the Golden Beavers (0-6, 0-4), though.
“In the first half, we came out really slow,” Kornish said. “I think the grass slowed us down a little bit, but that’s not an excuse with the bus ride and things like that. We came out very sluggish and that’s one of the things we addressed at halftime. We need to play quick and with a little more intensity with things. They answered the bell in the second half.”
The Eagles started out sluggish, but were still able to come away with a 4-0 lead by halftime. Both Fishnick and Alexis Klemm scored twice.
Fishnick finished the night with a hat trick, scoring goals in the 7th, 23rd and 49th minutes. She also recorded an assist when she found Jenna Pistono for a 52nd-minute goal that made it 7-0.
“Katelyn plays in a position on the field where she can float around and receive the ball at well as she would like to,” Kornish said. “She makes it really easy for us to transition up top. That allows her a lot of space when she’s got that freedom.”
Pistono assisted Klemm for her second goal, which made it 4-0 in the 36th minute of the first half.
Sauk Prairie also scored off two penalty kicks. Olivia Paukner buried one in the 47th minute to make it 5-0, and Grace Kopecky found the back of the net in the 57th minute to make it 8-0.
The Eagles scored twice in the 65th minute to end the game early, not a bad thing when they're scheduled to play Lodi at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Sauk Prairie’s Addy Hermsdorf, who assisted Fishnick in the 49th minute, recorded her second assist when she found Ellery Apel for a goal in the 65th minute. Twenty-six seconds later, Lexi Chrisler found Jozie Braund in front of the goal, and Braund blasted a shot that hit the crossbar and ricocheted into the back of the net to make it 10-0.
Beaver Dam goalie Rebecca Dray finished with seven saves, while the goal posts saved three more. Nill said his team “was struggling to break through that line” to get a shot on goal.
“With their heavy attack, we were just on the defense a little too much,” Nill said. “We just couldn’t quite get the ball up and break through. We had a couple of opportunities but it didn’t result with a shot on goal. That’s something we’ve been working on.”
Nill was impressed with how his team ― which will play at Baraboo next Tuesday ― never gave up against a very talented opponent.
“They played with everything they had,” he said. “They had their heart in the game. They were moving. The one thing I will say about this team is they never give up. They play hard the whole time.”
