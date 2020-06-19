PREP SOCCER: Sauk Prairie's Carlson, Schad, Selden named to virtual all-star game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A trio of Sauk Prairie High School soccer players were selected for a unique version of the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Masonic Senior All-Star Game.

The 2020 all-star game this summer will be virtual due to health and safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sauk Prairie's Evan Carlson, Ella Schad and Kelsey Selden will be created in FIFA20, along with other top soccer players from Wisconsin's Class of 2020. The players were invited to help design the virtual version of themselves, while fans will be able to view the game online.

Carlson was a four-time All-Badger North Conference selection for the Sauk Prairie boys' soccer team, and was named to the 2019 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State team after a standout senior season. The midfielder scored 31 goals this year to lead the Eagles to an 18-3-1 record and their first Badger North title since 2016.

The pandemic canceled the spring soccer season and prevented Selden and Schad from suiting up for their senior year with the Sauk Prairie girls' team.