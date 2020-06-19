PREP SOCCER: Sauk Prairie's Carlson, Schad, Selden named to virtual all-star game

A trio of Sauk Prairie High School soccer players were selected for a unique version of the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Masonic Senior All-Star Game.
The 2020 all-star game this summer will be virtual due to health and safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sauk Prairie's Evan Carlson, Ella Schad and Kelsey Selden will be created in FIFA20, along with other top soccer players from Wisconsin's Class of 2020. The players were invited to help design the virtual version of themselves, while fans will be able to view the game online.
Carlson was a four-time All-Badger North Conference selection for the Sauk Prairie boys' soccer team, and was named to the 2019 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State team after a standout senior season. The midfielder scored 31 goals this year to lead the Eagles to an 18-3-1 record and their first Badger North title since 2016.
The pandemic canceled the spring soccer season and prevented Selden and Schad from suiting up for their senior year with the Sauk Prairie girls' team.
Selden was an honorable mention all-state pick in the midfield as a junior in 2019. A three-time All-Badger North selection, it was her first appearance on the all-state team. Selden, who led the Eagles in goals as a freshman and sophomore, finished her junior year with 13 goals and 18 assists in 24 games.
Schad, a first-team All-Badger North midfielder in 2018, moved back to anchor the defense this year. She was named first-team all-conference again, tallying six goals and seven assists while leading a Sauk Prairie defense that posted 16 shutouts.
All three Eagles will keep playing soccer next year — Carlson at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Schad at Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C., and Selden at Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D.
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz or contact him at 608-963-0344.
