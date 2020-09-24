PREP SPORTS: Central Wisconsin Christian girls volleyball team wins, CWC boys soccer loses

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Practice makes perfect, as the saying goes, and Central Wisconsin Christian’s prep girls volleyball team demonstrated that on Thursday night against Oshkosh Lourdes.

Jolie Schouten had seven kills, five aces and 15 digs and the Crusaders had very few hiccups in a 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 win over visiting Oshkosh Lourdes.

“I thought we did a great job of executing all the things we’ve been working on,” CWC coach Dan Ten Napel said via email after the contest.

Abigail Bartlett added six kills for CWC while Elise Ritzema had five and Shelby Buwalda had four.

Bartlett, Ritzema and Buwalda had two aces apiece as well as those three and Schouten combined for 11 of the Crusaders’ 14 aces on the night.

KK Vander Werff led in assists with 22.

Crusaders doubled up

St. Lawrence Seminary's prep boys soccer team scored twice in the span of 3 minutes midway through the first half Thursday night, but Central Wisconsin Christian was quick to answer.

Unfortunately for CWC, the Hilltoppers scored again before the half was over and CWC couldn't tie or take the lead in the second half, falling 4-2.