PREP SPORTS: Central Wisconsin Christian girls volleyball team wins, CWC boys soccer loses

Practice makes perfect, as the saying goes, and Central Wisconsin Christian’s prep girls volleyball team demonstrated that on Thursday night against Oshkosh Lourdes.
Jolie Schouten had seven kills, five aces and 15 digs and the Crusaders had very few hiccups in a 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 win over visiting Oshkosh Lourdes.
“I thought we did a great job of executing all the things we’ve been working on,” CWC coach Dan Ten Napel said via email after the contest.
Abigail Bartlett added six kills for CWC while Elise Ritzema had five and Shelby Buwalda had four.
Bartlett, Ritzema and Buwalda had two aces apiece as well as those three and Schouten combined for 11 of the Crusaders’ 14 aces on the night.
KK Vander Werff led in assists with 22.
Crusaders doubled up
St. Lawrence Seminary's prep boys soccer team scored twice in the span of 3 minutes midway through the first half Thursday night, but Central Wisconsin Christian was quick to answer.
Unfortunately for CWC, the Hilltoppers scored again before the half was over and CWC couldn't tie or take the lead in the second half, falling 4-2.
Benisio Gamino and Jacob Cao scored in the 21st and 24th minutes, both on assists from Isidro Vargas, before the Crusaders' Caleb Slings scored in the 30th minute to cut the deficit to 2-1.
But Gamino scored again with 6 minutes to go before the break to make it 3-1.
Jacob Abel scored in the 74th minute for CWC to make it 3-2 but St. Lawrence Seminary's Grant Bargender scored 2 minutes later and neither side struck in the final 15 minutes.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
