Quinn Baier, Ben Wilson score twice as Sauk Prairie beats Reedsburg; Baraboo tops Stoughton

The Sauk Prairie High School boys soccer team started its march toward a third straight regional championship with a convincing win over Reedsburg on Tuesday night.

The fifth-seeded Eagles moved on with ease, as Quinn Baier and Ben Wilson each scored two goals in a 6-1 home win over the 12th-seeded Beavers in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal in Prairie du Sac.

Baier got the Eagles (11-9-1) off to a fast start. The senior forward found the back of the net in the third minute, then took an assist from William Judge and buried it at the 15:30 mark to give Sauk Prairie a 2-0 lead.

Reedsburg (5-16), which struggled to sustain consistent possession, broke through with Isaac Oberman's 26th-minute goal.

The Eagles, who closed the regular season with back-to-back losses to Mount Horeb and Verona last week, kept its foot on the gas.

Eliot Carlson pushed flipped the momentum back in Sauk Prairie's favor by carrying the ball down the right side and sending a cross toward Colton Uselman. The senior forward beat the Reedsburg defense to the ball and one-touched it into the net to give the Eagles a 3-1 advantage at the 26:57 mark.