Quinn Baier, Ben Wilson score twice as Sauk Prairie beats Reedsburg; Baraboo tops Stoughton

The Sauk Prairie High School boys soccer team started its march toward a third straight regional championship with a convincing win over Reedsburg on Tuesday night.
The fifth-seeded Eagles moved on with ease, as Quinn Baier and Ben Wilson each scored two goals in a 6-1 home win over the 12th-seeded Beavers in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal in Prairie du Sac.
Baier got the Eagles (11-9-1) off to a fast start. The senior forward found the back of the net in the third minute, then took an assist from William Judge and buried it at the 15:30 mark to give Sauk Prairie a 2-0 lead.
Reedsburg (5-16), which struggled to sustain consistent possession, broke through with Isaac Oberman's 26th-minute goal.
The Eagles, who closed the regular season with back-to-back losses to Mount Horeb and Verona last week, kept its foot on the gas.
Eliot Carlson pushed flipped the momentum back in Sauk Prairie's favor by carrying the ball down the right side and sending a cross toward Colton Uselman. The senior forward beat the Reedsburg defense to the ball and one-touched it into the net to give the Eagles a 3-1 advantage at the 26:57 mark.
The Beavers kept it there, as goalkeeper Shane Kowalke dove to save a Sam Drescher shot and keep Reedsburg within 3-1 going into halftime.
The Eagles attacked right away in the second half, starting when Isaac Homar nearly got his foot on a deep cross in the opening seconds. Wilson found the mark at 42:10, taking a pass from Baier and launching a long-range shot that snuck by a diving Kowalke and into the left corner to give Sauk Prairie a 4-1 advantage.
Reedsburg created a scoring chance in the 48th minute, but Sauk Prairie countered quickly. Wilson finished the attack, taking an assist from Carlson and getting behind Kowalke to stretch the lead to 5-1.
Brandon Mittelstaedt capped the scoring at 71:04, calmly slotting a penalty kick into the left side of the goal to cap the 6-1 win.
Sauk Prairie, which claimed a 4-0 win over Reedsburg during the regular season, advanced to play No. 4 DeForest (12-2-3) in Saturday's regional championship. The Eagles claimed a 2-1 win at DeForest on Sept. 28.
Sauk Prairie qualified for the fourth state tournament in program history last season, claiming a 2-1 win over Delavan-Darien before suffering a 2-0 loss to Roncalli/Two Rivers in the Division 2 title game.
Baraboo 4, Stoughton 0
Third-seeded Baraboo (15-6-2) picked up a 4-0 home win over No. 14 Stoughton (1-13-3) in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Tuesday night.
The Thunderbirds advanced to play No. 6 Union Grove, which claimed a 1-0 win over No. 11 Westosha Central, in Saturday's regional final.
The T-Birds won the first regional title in program history last year. They were bumped up to Division 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, earning a No. 3 seed and claiming a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids in the regional finals. Johan Lopez scored both goals in the win, while also scoring twice in a 4-3 sectional-semifinal loss to Wausau West.