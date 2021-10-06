 Skip to main content
Sandoval closes out Wisconsin Dells soccer's win at Lake Mills
PREP BOYS SOCCER | DELLS 3, LAKE MILLS 1

Sandoval closes out Wisconsin Dells soccer's win at Lake Mills

Isaac Sandoval Miguel

Wisconsin Dells' Isaac Sandoval Miguel tries to control a throw-in between two Watertown Luther Prep during a 2020 game at Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells.

 SEAN DAVIS/Dells Events

Isaac Sandoval scored two goals in the final 4 minutes, 34 seconds to break a tie and lead the Wisconsin Dells boys soccer team to a 3-1 win at Lake Mills on Tuesday.

The teams, who are only looking up to Sugar River in the Capitol Conference standings, went toe-to-toe for 75 minutes. That's when Sandoval turned it on, scoring the go-ahead goal at the 75:26 mark before adding insurance at 77:44.

Sandoval's goals ended the Chiefs' 68-minute scoreless drought. Jacob Rogers had gotten them off to a fast start, scoring just 7:07 into the game to give Wisconsin Dells a 1-0 lead.

Lake Mills (12-2-1, 4-2-0 Capitol) pulled even in the second half, with Braden Ciesiolka scoring at 60:45 to tie the game at 1.

The Chiefs improved to 10-1-0 on the season, including 6-1-0 in conference play. Their lone loss was a 3-2 home defeat to Sugar River (9-1-2, 6-0-0) on Sept. 28.

