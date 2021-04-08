WAYLAND SPORTS: Boys soccer tie Ripon, girls volleyball beats Deerfield

The Wayland prep boys soccer team finished Wednesday's match with Flyway conference rival Ripon in a 1-1 draw to open up the spring season.

Wayland's Jason Mndolwa scored off an assist for Emre Kocer in the 34th minute.

However, the lead wouldn't last long as a minute later Ripon's Adam Banerjee scored an unassisted goal to tie it.

Wayland's Aryan Bhardwaj finished the game with 4 shots.

The Big Red plays at Winnebago Lutheran on Saturday.

Big Red downs Deerfield in girls volleyball

The Big Red needed four sets (22-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-11) to defeat the Demons on Monday.

Alicia Lechon Cabello led the Big Red with 15 kills while Aryanna Oestreicher led with 21 assists. Big Red's Maggie Mihalic finished with five aces and a pair of blocks while Ellie Aplin led with five digs.

The Big Red hosts Princeton/Green Lake tonight.

