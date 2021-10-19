Wayland's Emre Kocer nets big game to lead to 7-1 win over University Lake

“They’ll probably have a game plan to shut (Kocer) down,” Osvald said. “It’s going to be super important to possess the ball and to stay within ourselves in what’s probably going to be cruddy weather.”

In just the second minute, Kocer got one through Pavlov for a 1-0 lead.

“I knew getting an early goal was going to be key for us because I didn’t want it to turn into some sort of goalless slugfest,” Osvald said. “In the postseason, you play these overtimes and then you go to penalty kick. Having a clear outcome in regulation is definitely priority one from that standpoint.

“I thought it was great to have that lead and I thought we did a decent job of possessing the ball and controlling the game.”

It took some time for him to score the next goal, but he did off a deflection in the 17th minute to give the Big Red a 2-0 lead.