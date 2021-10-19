Wayland's Emre Kocer nets big game to lead to 7-1 win over University Lake

University Lake goalkeeper Alex Pavlov knew from the get go that his prep boys soccer team needed to defend Wayland’s Emre Kocer.
However, the 17th-seeded Lakers just didn’t have a response for the junior as he led the 16th-seeded Big Red to a 7-1 victory during Tuesday’s WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
“It makes me happy, it shows that he has respect for me,” said Kocer, who was referring to hearing Pavlov tell his teammates to make sure to defend him. “He had a lot of good saves this game. My opponents respect me and I respect them.”
Wayland coach PJ Osvald felt like the Lakers had trouble trying to mark up on Kocer, who found his way past the defense multiple times throughout the game.
“If they had dedicated two or three defenders to him, that would’ve opened up things for our other guys,” he said. “You saw we had a few other guys who were aggressive and looking for their shot and putting things on frame. … That’s something that Emre can create for us when we’re playing teams that are a little bit further down the table. It’s going to be a little bit different when we go to St. John’s Thursday night. They’ll have some athletes. They’ve had a really nice season.”
Wayland will advance to Thursday’s regional semifinal against Flyway Conference rival St. John’s Northwestern Academies.
“They’ll probably have a game plan to shut (Kocer) down,” Osvald said. “It’s going to be super important to possess the ball and to stay within ourselves in what’s probably going to be cruddy weather.”
In just the second minute, Kocer got one through Pavlov for a 1-0 lead.
“I knew getting an early goal was going to be key for us because I didn’t want it to turn into some sort of goalless slugfest,” Osvald said. “In the postseason, you play these overtimes and then you go to penalty kick. Having a clear outcome in regulation is definitely priority one from that standpoint.
“I thought it was great to have that lead and I thought we did a decent job of possessing the ball and controlling the game.”
It took some time for him to score the next goal, but he did off a deflection in the 17th minute to give the Big Red a 2-0 lead.
“It felt like a half an hour,” Osvald said, referring to the 15 minutes between goals. “It felt like a long time before we got the goals rolling again there. … I thought we were forcing things a little bit in that period. We still possessed it reasonably well. I think we weren’t playing with the teammates as well as we could. Then when that opened up and we started to see teammates pace ourselves out on the field properly, that’s when the goals came in bunches. We took control of it late in the first half.”
Kocer looked like he was going to score his third of the day, but Lakers’ John Newman knocked him down inside the goal area. He received a yellow card and gave Big Red a penalty kick, which was taken and scored by Wayland’s Salva Huertas Abad in the 29th minute to raise lead to 3-0.
Kocer did score his third of the first half off an assist by Huertas Abad just 31 seconds later to raise lead to 4-0.
Wayland’s Mustafa Sadat popped one in the back of the net when the ball bounced right in front of him to raise lead to 5-0 just 33 seconds before halftime.
“Halftime felt like it had a celebratory-postgame feel to it and I wasn’t happy with that,” Osvald said. “You have to play 40 minutes, you don’t know what sort of things might go wrong. I said we wanted to win the second half and we did.”
Kocer didn’t stop in the second half. He actually made a behind-the-back pass to teammate Marc De Ramos for a goal from about 18 yards out to raise lead to 6-0 in the 49th minute.
“I was able to pressure the ball and cut the field in half,” Kocer said. “I saw that (De Ramos) was making a run and I made a little back-heel pass.”
Kocer said he wasn’t scared to make the pass as he said, “I could see it was a little bit open. I made a little tap. I trust my teammates all the time. I knew he was going to get the ball and I knew he was going to finish.”
The Lakers didn’t give up without a fight in the second half and got on the board when Danny Mass got one through in the 61st minute to cut the deficit to 6-1.
Kocer raised it back to a 6-point lead in the 64th minute to make it 7-1.
“Over the course of the season, Emre has really been our go-to guy and finding ways to make sure that we pass the ball within our offensive structure and move to the right spaces to give him opportunities to run,” Osvald said. “He does have good speed and he’s got good ball control. If you put something near him, he can get a foot on it and possess it. Then he can go to work behind your defense.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.