Wisconsin Dells boys soccer cleans up on All-Capitol Conference team

After years of knocking on the door, the Wisconsin Dells prep boys soccer team burst through this fall.

The Chiefs carried an unbeaten record deep into the season, finished second in the difficult Capitol Conference and made another run to a WIAA Division 3 regional final. While it wasn’t the finish Wisconsin Dells would have hoped for —it fell to Madison Edgewood, 3-1, in the regional championship — the Chiefs cleaned up in the league’s postseason awards sheet.

Wisconsin Dells tallied eight All-Capitol Conference selections, including five first-teamers, to lead a group of 14 area honorees. Helping lead the way for the Chiefs, who finished the season 14-2-0 overall, including 7-1-0 in league play, was the attacking duo of Yair Perez Ruiz and Alejandro Salazar.

Perez Ruiz and Salazar garnered first-team honors at forward and midfielder, respectively, for the high-scoring Chiefs attack. Wisconsin Dells scored 3 goals or more 13 times, including 10 goals three times, to average 4.5 goals per game.

Joining the pair of attackers as first-team selections were the defending pair of senior Adria Juarez and junior Jacob Rogers, as well as senior goalkeeper Jeremy Paige. The trio helped keep eight clean sheets on the year and allowed just 14 goals all season for an average of less than one per game.