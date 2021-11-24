Wisconsin Dells boys soccer cleans up on All-Capitol Conference team

After years of knocking on the door, the Wisconsin Dells prep boys soccer team burst through this fall.
The Chiefs carried an unbeaten record deep into the season, finished second in the difficult Capitol Conference and made another run to a WIAA Division 3 regional final. While it wasn’t the finish Wisconsin Dells would have hoped for —it fell to Madison Edgewood, 3-1, in the regional championship — the Chiefs cleaned up in the league’s postseason awards sheet.
Wisconsin Dells tallied eight All-Capitol Conference selections, including five first-teamers, to lead a group of 14 area honorees. Helping lead the way for the Chiefs, who finished the season 14-2-0 overall, including 7-1-0 in league play, was the attacking duo of Yair Perez Ruiz and Alejandro Salazar.
Perez Ruiz and Salazar garnered first-team honors at forward and midfielder, respectively, for the high-scoring Chiefs attack. Wisconsin Dells scored 3 goals or more 13 times, including 10 goals three times, to average 4.5 goals per game.
Joining the pair of attackers as first-team selections were the defending pair of senior Adria Juarez and junior Jacob Rogers, as well as senior goalkeeper Jeremy Paige. The trio helped keep eight clean sheets on the year and allowed just 14 goals all season for an average of less than one per game.
Along with the five first-team selections, Wisconsin Dells had a pair of second-team picks in junior forward Mark Bautista and junior midfielder Manroop Benipal. The pair was joined by Colubmus’ lone second-team selection, forward Tony Genco.
The Cardinals tallied three total all-league picks from their team that finished 5-17-0 overall, including 1-7-0 in Capitol Conference play. Genco played a big role in Columbus’ success as he scored a team-high eight goals and three assists.
The junior scored two goals three times, including a pair of goals and an assist in the Cardinals 6-2 win over Berlin on Oct. 14. Columbus shutout Dodgeland/Hustisford, 7-0, in a Div. 4 regional quarterfinal before suffering a season-ending 7-0 loss to Hartland Lake Country Lutheran.
Coupled with the first-and second-team picks, the Chiefs, Cardinals and Lodi combined for six honorable mention selections. Rounding out the Dells honorees was junior forward Isaac Sandoval.
He was joined by Columbus sophomore midfielder Gavin Bruss and senior defender Nate Koehler. Bruss had one goal over the course of the season while Koehler played a key role in the Cardinals’ back line.
As for the Blue Devils, they were led by the duo of sophomore forward Connor Pecard and senior midfielder Erik Alsaker.
Pecard was a massive piece in the Blue Devils’ attack as he scored a team-high nine goals and added a team-high three assists to help Lodi finish the year 7-7-5 overall for first-year coach Derek Callahan. Pecard scored a brace in an 11-2 loss to Belleville/New Glarus and ripped off a six-game scoring streak over the back half of September in which the Blue Devils went unbeaten over the course of seven games.
Alsaker added a pair of goals on his part while the pair was joined by junior Andrew Smith, who garnered honorable mention honors at defender. Smith, who scored a goal and an assist, helped Lodi finish league play at 2-3-3 and reach the WIAA Division 4 regional final, suffering a 2-0 loss to Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies.
Co-Players of the Year — Ryan Downing, sr., Belleville/New Glaurs; and Jailen Ortega, sr., Lake Mills.
FIRST TEAM
Forwards — Yair Perez Ruiz, jr., Wisconsin Dells; Jailen Ortega, sr., Lake Mills; Aiden Hatleberg, soph., Belleville/New Glarus. Midfielders — Alejandro Salazar, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Ryan Downing, sr., Belleville/New Glarus; Carter Siegenthaler, sr., Belleville/New Glarus; Brayden Ciesolka, sr., Lake Mills; Lucas Hart, sr., Lake Mills. Defenders — Adrian Juarez, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Jacob Rogers, jr., Wisconsin Dells; Gavin Boyum, sr., Belleville/New Glarus; Ben Lukszys, sr., Belleville/New Glarus; Miguel Ortega, jr., Lake Mills. Goalkeeper — Jeremy Paige, sr., Wisconsin Dells.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards — Mark Bautista, jr., Wisconsin Dells; Tony Genco, jr., Columbus; Kyle Main, sr., Lakeside Lutheran. Midfielders — Manroop Benipal, jr., Wisconsin Dells; Japheth Yahnke, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Archer Chaudhary, soph., Lakeside Lutheran; Eric Staszak, jr., Cambridge/Deerfield. Defenders — Jack Douma, jr., Belleville/New Glarus; Easton Wolfram, fr., Lakeside Lutheran; Mathew Russel, sr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld. Goalkeeper — Cam Kleiboer, sr., Belleville/New Glarus.
HONORABLE MENTION
Forwards — Isaac Sandoval, jr., Wisconsin Dells; Connor Pecard, soph., Lodi; Ryan Hagen, sr., Belleville/New Glarus; Isaac Lambert, sr., Lake Mills; Sam King, jr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld; Evan Mathwig, soph., Cambridge/Deerfield. Midfielders — Gavin Bruss, soph., Columbus; Erik Alsaker, sr., Lodi; Holden Mock, Lake Mills; Joshua Krenke, soph., Lakeside Lutheran; Adair Pineda, jr., Watertown Luther Prep; Cayden Kennedy, jr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld; Tobi Arenz, jr., Cambridge/Deerfield. Defenders — Nate Koehler, sr., Columbus; Andrew Smith, jr., Lodi; Jack Leonard, soph., Belleville/New Glarus; Ewan Harper, sr., Belleville/New Glarus; Lorenzo Moreno, soph., Lake Mills; Ben Frick, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Jeremiah Bain, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Kris Hahn, soph., Cambridge/Deerfield. Goalkeeper — Calvin Geerdts, sr., Lakeside Lutheran.