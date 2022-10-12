Wisconsin Dells boys soccer using team speed to elevate program to new heights

Some players are naturally fast, and even the ones who aren’t the quickest can improve their speed.

The Wisconsin Dells boys soccer team has plenty of fast players this season, and the Chiefs have made a concerted effort to build on that swiftness.

“What we’ve bet on this year is playing the ball fast, and moving forward we just have to be ready for games,” Wisconsin Dells coach Ernesto Arias said.

"They love the speed of the game," assistant coach Jim Moritz said.

That bet has paid big dividends so far. The Chiefs won their first 11 games of the season, the best start in program history, and are currently ranked seventh in Division 3 of the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll and have averaged just under five goals per game.

It has Wisconsin Dells sniffing a share of their first Capitol Conference title and dreaming of even more success come the postseason.

“It’s great that we finally brought a name to Wisconsin Dells, our hometown,” senior Yair Perez Ruiz said. “We’ve been fighting for it all along, and I think we just have to keep going from here.”

The increased focus on team speed is not fully different from how Wisconsin Dells played last year, but senior defender Jacob Rogers noted some slight changes.

The sprinter and hurdler uses those skills to race onto long balls played over the top of opposing defenses.

“We’re working more on through balls through the side and then crossing, when last year we just kind of played through the middle,” he said.

The Chiefs (12-1-0, 7-1-0 Capitol) have tried to speed up opponents with quicker touches on the ball. With a deep returning roster, including four four-year varsity starters, Moritz feels the group plays in a different gear than opponents can handle, and subsequently creates more chances on goal.

“I think the biggest thing is that every player feels that if they’re running a 20-yard dash against somebody, they’re going to beat them," Moritz said.

Said sophomore Ryan Sabey: “We have a lot of fast, really physical people like Jacob, but what really kills other teams isn’t just how fast we play the ball but how fast we are as individuals. When we play like that, it doesn’t matter how big or fast the other team is, it’s hard to keep up with us."

Wisconsin Dells has been dominant. Through 13 games the Chiefs have outscored its opponents 63-11, and the group strikes early. They have 18 goals in the first 15 minutes, including six within the first five of a game.

In fact, it didn’t take long for the Chiefs to find the back of the net when the season began against No. 5 Evansville. Junior Edwin Rivas scored just 45 seconds into the season opener, sparking the Chiefs to a 2-0 win.

It’s all been by design for Arias.

“As soon as the ref blows the whistle, we have to start putting goals in right off the bat. ... The mentality this year and moving forward is, ‘We go in there. We secure the first half and if we can put more goals in, we do,’” he said.

Getting lots of players involved has also been at the heart of the Chiefs' record-setting campaign.

Wisconsin Dells boasts eight players with at least three goals this season, led by the trio of Perez Ruiz, Rivas and senior Manroop Benipal. Perez Ruiz has a team-high 15 goals while Benipal and Rivas each have 10.

Perez Ruiz said the breadth of scoring threats is “huge because there’s not one player you rely on.”

The Chiefs also don’t rely on just one combination of players either. Five players have at least six assists, paced by 16 from Sabey, 10 from Rivas and eight by Perez Ruiz.

“Everyone can combine with anybody, so wherever we’re at on the field, we can be lethal," Benipal said. "We don’t have a weak side, everywhere is strong for us."

Said Mark Bautista: “We really don’t have a weak point. We all just work together at practice and try to find ways to improve.”

The success the group has fostered is a massive improvement for the program as a whole, which is in the thick of the Capitol Conference title hunt for the second straight year. After a winless campaign launched eight straight losing seasons from 2010-18, Wisconsin Dells has had a winning record in three of the last four seasons.

That run has included the program's best conference finish last year after they finished runner-up to Belleville/New Glarus. The sixth-ranked Raiders, four-time reigning league champions, handed Wisconsin Dells its first loss of the season, 2-0, on Oct. 4.

The loss was a deflating blow to the Chiefs' first league title bid, but one that all involved are looking to put behind them.

“We knew if we won that game it would seal it, and looking at it, there are worse losses we can have. Does it suck we lost? Yes, but you have to take it in and it’s not a complete loss if we learn something from it,” Moritz said.

“Our mind wasn’t just conference, but bringing a title home,” Perez Ruiz said. “If you look at the poster at the stadium, soccer has absolutely nothing. We just want something to be on our name.”

And after receiving the No. 2 seed in their WIAA Division 3 sectional, the Chiefs hopes of any kind of title are very much alive.