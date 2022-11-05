Wisconsin Dells can't erase rare deficit, falls to New Berlin Eisenhower in state boys soccer debut

MILWAUKEE — Rarely this season, let alone the postseason, has the Wisconsin Dells boys soccer team faced a deficit, trailing just once all year.

The Chiefs’ second hole proved to be too much Friday night.

Conceding a goal in the waning seconds of the opening half, third-seeded Wisconsin Dells failed to find an equalizer in the final 40 minutes and suffered a 1-0 loss to No. 2 New Berlin Eisenhower in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal at Uihlein Soccer Park.

“It’s really special for every single player here because coming this far to state this year, with the talent we had, I said at the beginning of the year, ‘We’re going to be building things this year guys. If you guys do your part and we do our part, we’ll pull together and do big things,'” Wisconsin Dells coach Ernesto Arias said.

“The players put the work in and we came to state.”

It was a quick debut for the Chiefs (17-2-0) as they found themselves behind 1-0 for just the second time all season at the break. Looking to get into halftime unscathed, New Berlin Eisenhower’s Jack Bretzmann had other ideas.

After earning a free kick 30 yards out from the right side of the Wisconsin Dells goal, Jacob Kaldor delivered an in-swinging cross to Bretzmann and the sophomore did the rest, heading the ball in off a Chiefs defender with 39 minutes, 47 seconds played in the opening half.

“Thirteen seconds left in the first half, we got four defenders marking one guy and we left some open gaps in the back,” Arias said of the score.

“Taking a goal like that right before the break, it’s huge because that team (that scores) comes out with a ton of momentum. When you’re in the state tournament, goals aren’t easy so we just kind of had to go all out on attack and risk it all at that point,” senior Yair Perez Ruiz added.

That risk hurt the Chiefs, and changed the game, 10 minutes into the second half as Isaac Sandoval was sent off. After receiving a first yellow card just before Bretzmann’s goal, the senior was assessed a second yellow card, and subsequent red, for pulling down New Berlin Eisenhower’s Alex Schmidt from behind near midfield. It left Wisconsin Dells with just 10 players at 50:21.

Arias noted how difficult the sending off made it for the Chiefs. And to its credit, Wisconsin Dells continued to fight the rest of the way despite the disadvantage.

The Chiefs continued to attack the Lions more on the defensive back line as time ran down, earning a pair of corner kicks and a free kick inside the final 10 minutes, but they couldn’t find the answer. Wisconsin Dells probed the New Berlin Eisenhower defenses but struggled to get past the Lionsl.

“The hardest thing was that they knew they had a goal and in this tournament (with that) you can park the bus and it’s good to go,” Perez Ruiz said. “They kind of just staggered their defense everywhere around us and we just couldn’t do anything about it.”

The Chiefs defense more than did their part as the unit preserved the lead, thanks in part to some stellar goalkeeping from Giovanni Rivas. The sophomore finished with eight saves, including a number of big stops down the stretch, to keep the Dells within striking range.

“They got good opportunities but he really blocked some great shots,” Arias said of Rivas, who finished with nine saves.

“It’s rough playing on with 10, but I think we did a nice job, even attacking with just 10. We didn’t fully drop all 10; we attacked, still had chances and I’m just proud of us as a team,” senior defender Jacob Rogers said.

The end result was far less indicative than the start as the Chiefs came out of the gates rolling. Wisconsin Dells commanded possession throughout the opening stanza and got plenty of looks; however, it couldn’t pull the trigger prior to Bretzmann’s breakthough.

“We just couldn’t get one in the back of the net,” Chiefs assistant coach Jim Moritz said. “Sometimes (the soccer gods) they’re smiling down on you and sometimes they just look the other way.”

Still, the Chiefs have plenty to be happy about and keep their heads held high. After dropping three consecutive regional finals, Wisconsin Dells got over the hump this fall en route to its state debut. Perez Ruiz and Rogers were part of the Chiefs’ first-ever regional qualifying team while Arias, a 2005 graduate, was part of the first-ever Dells team in 2003.

All three are pleased with where the program is headed.

“I feel a lot of pride in myself to help take this program this far, and I think this is just a stepping stone. We’re kind of role models to a lot of the people that look up to us, and it’s something they needed to achieve as well,” Perez Ruiz said.

Said Arias: “I think we’re going to keep moving forward with the same mentality; think high, think big and go strong. The youth athletes are coming along and we just have to be thinking ‘every year has to be state,’ moving forward."