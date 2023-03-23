The greater Madison area has long produced some top-tier high school softball talent.

This year’s crop is full of gems poised to shine this spring and beyond, including returning state and conference champions.

Here are 10 players to know.

Madee Strampe

School: Baraboo

Grade: Senior

Position: Catcher/outfielder

Things to know: Strampe played a crucial role in helping Baraboo capture its first Badger West Conference championship since 2012. The starting catcher was a model of consistency behind the plate, earning first-team all-league honors. The Carroll University commit was no slouch at the plate, either, with a .408 batting average and a 1.363 OPS, five home runs and 26 RBIs. Strampe scored 21 runs and will be instrumental in the T-Birds’ push for a repeat title.

Quotable: “Madee is solid defensively behind the plate and frames and blocks the ball well,” coach Derek Smith said. “Offensively she has good command of the strike zone and can impact the game with one swing of the bat.”

Audriana Edwards

School: Beaver Dam

Grade: Senior

Position: Pitcher/first base

Things to know: Part of a strong 1-2 pitching punch for the Golden Beavers, Edwards is the go-to arm. A first-team All-Badger East and all-district selection, Edwards was pivotal in the Golden Beavers earning a second consecutive conference title. The hard-throwing righty posted a 1.419 ERA with a .986 WHIP over 74 innings. She had 87 strikeouts and allowed just 15 earned runs on 50 hits and 23 walks. At the plate, Edwards produced 21 hits, including four doubles and a home run, to go along with 17 RBIs and a .292 batting average.

Quotable: “Audriana is a force on the mound,” coach Abby Schmitt said. “She brings confidence to the pitcher’s circle and will come into the game at any time to help put her team in the best position to win.”

Gabby Fakes

School: Beaver Dam

Grade: Junior

Position: Pitcher/first base/outfield

Things to know: The other half of the Golden Beavers’ pitching duo, Fakes shined all over the field. The University of Wisconsin commit paced Beaver Dam with 35 hits, including 10 doubles and a pair of triples, while posting a 1.123 OPS and .438 batting average. She scored 26 runs and drove in 15 to earn first-team all-conference and all-district recognition. Primarily playing first base, Fakes was incredibly effective in the circle with 1.235 ERA in 22⅔ innings. She allowed just four earned runs on 10 hits with two walks and 46 strikeouts in her second season starting.

Quotable: “Gabby brings a ton of positive energy to the team,” Schmitt said. “She is always working to improve as an overall player and willing to help out any of her teammates in the season and offseason.”

Alise Hayes

School: Columbus

Grade: Senior

Position: Shortstop

Things to know: The Cardinals took another big step forward last season with their most wins in a half decade, thanks in large part to Hayes, an honorable mention All-State selection for Divisions 2 and 3. The first-team all-conference and all-district shortstop was key in helping Columbus finish 19-9 overall with a regional final appearance. Hayes had a school-record 52 hits and drove in 24 runs. She compiled a .515 batting average, .545 on-base percentage and .673 slugging percentage. Hayes committed just two errors.

Quotable: “Alise is a hard-working player with a great attitude,” coach Jim Rake said. “She’s a very smart player who knows where everyone is on the ball diamond.”

EmmaJo Peck

School: Columbus

Grade: Senior

Position: First base/pitcher

Things to know: Like Hayes, Peck starred in the field and at the plate last year. A fellow first-team all-conference and all-district selection, the right-handed pitcher etched her name in the school record books with 19 wins and 41 RBIs. In the No. 3 spot in the lineup, Peck produced a .461 batting average to go along with a .486 OBP as she “can hit it to all parts of the field,” according to Rake. Peck had a .696 slugging percentage thanks to three home runs. She also struck out 109 batters.

Quotable: “EmmaJo can hit to all parts of the field and she’s a smart player with great passion for the game,” Rake said.

Angelica Bushkie

School: Horicon

Grade: Senior

Position: Third base

Things to know: Bushkie was one of the area’s most fearsome hitters in helping power the Marshladies back to the WIAA Division 4 state tournament for the third time in four seasons. The WFCA second-team All-State pick for Divisions 4 and 5 had 46 hits, tied for second-most in the Trailways South Conference. Bushkie, who led the league with 48 RBIs, had seven doubles, seven home runs and six triples while striking out eight times for a 1.432 OPS and .895 slugging percentage. She recorded 39 assists and 16 putouts with just four errors for a .932 fielding percentage.

Holly Lowenberg

School: Poynette

Grade: Senior

Position: Pitcher/outfield

Things to know: The Pumas cruised to a sixth WIAA Division 3 state championship last season. Lowenberg was instrumental in helping Poynette add to its hardware collection both at the plate and inside the circle. The WFSCA Division 3 and Capitol North Conference Player of the Year had a 1.24 ERA over 129⅔ innings, allowing 23 earned runs on 84 hits and 12 walks with 215 strikeouts. She had 31 hits in 79 plate appearances with a team-high nine doubles. Lowenburg had a triple, two homers and 18 RBIs to post a 1.056 OPS and a .392 batting average, both team highs.

Quotable: “Holly has been volunteering the past year helping coach an up-and-coming youth travel ball team and the young players really look up to her,” coach Matt Ramberg said.

Brooke Steinhorst

School: Poynette

Grade: Senior

Position: Pitcher/shortstop

Things to know: Poynette’s run back to state wasn’t a one-woman show as Steinhorst played a pivotal role in her own right. The first-team all-Capitol North and honorable mention all-district pick was a dynamic second arm behind Lowenberg, allowing 11 earned runs on 39 hits and five walks in 35⅔ innings. She was incredibly reliable at shortstop, recording just one error to 24 assists for a .976 fielding percentage. She did most of her damage at the plate, finishing second on the team with 33 hits in 92 at-bats. Steinhorst had three doubles, two triples and a pair of homers to go along with 15 RBIs and a team-high 25 runs scored. She posted an .885 OPS and .359 batting average.

Quotable: “Brooke has been an outstanding player for the Pumas,” Ramberg said. “She has really made herself a leader on this team.”

Brianne Baird

School: Randolph

Grade: Senior

Position: Catcher/shortstop/pitcher

Things to know: Opposing pitchers feared Baird last spring and for good reason. The Rockets’ heavy hitter racked up 42 hits, including 24 for extra bases, en route to earning Trailways North Conference Player of the Year honors. The WFSCA first-team All-State pick for Divisions 4 and 5 drastically altered the Rockets’ record books. Baird hit eight home runs to become the program’s all-time leader with 19, while also becoming its all-time leader in doubles with 27 after lacing 14 in 2022. She also hit a pair of triples and brought home 41 runs with an eye-popping 1.312 slugging percentage and a 1.979 OPS. On top of her impressive résumé at the plate, Baird was a wall behind the plate, recording a .919 fielding percentage while throwing out nine runners stealing.

Quotable: “Brianne is the most knowledgeable player I’ve ever coached,” coach Jeff Kohlbeck said. “She’s like having another coach on the field. The awesome thing about her is that she is so humble and coachable. Her career stats are amazing, but it would be cool to see what they would be if she hadn’t lost her freshman season due to COVID. I’m really excited to see her senior year.”

Ruby Olson

School: Reedsburg

Grade: Senior

Position: Third base/pitcher

Things to know: Olson was key all-around as Reedsburg tripled its win total from the previous season. The first-team all-Badger West Conference selection accounted for 57 assists and 27 putouts, helping turn six double plays with just six errors for a .933 fielding percentage, the best among players with at least 80 chances. She also was effective in the circle, posting a 3.20 ERA in 30⅔ innings, allowing 14 earned runs on 30 hits and just 10 walks. She led the Beavers with 13 doubles and had four triples and four home runs among her 39 hits. Olson had 39 RBIs, second on the team, stole 10 bases and had a 1.365 OPS to go along with an .828 slugging percentage.

Quotable: “Ruby is one of our core infield players and will play a key role in our pitching rotation and batting lineup,” coach Elizabeth Baker said. “Not only is she formidable at the plate and a rock-solid infielder, her leadership on this year’s varsity team will be essential for carrying a positive momentum throughout the season.”

Photos: Action from the WIAA Division 4 state title game between Horicon and Grantsburg