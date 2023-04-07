The Beaver Dam softball team beat Baraboo 11-0 on Tuesday and have plans to continue the season with a nonconference doubleheader against Oshkosh West at home on Saturday.

Coincidently, the Wildcats are Beaver Dam senior Ginny Bryant’s favorite team to play against.

She said she remembers playing the Wildcats back in 2021 when the Beavers lost 10-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on June 5. The Beavers bounced back with a 1-0 win. Then on June 23, the Beavers defeated the Wildcats 3-1 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final to head to the state tournament.

The Beavers are 4-2 against Oshkosh West since 2021, though Oshkosh West beat Beaver Dam, 2-1, in a sectional semifinal on May 31, 2022.

Here are five questions with Beaver Dam senior Genny Bryant.

Photos: Action from Monday's Badger North Conference softball game between Beaver Dam, Baraboo Carlee Lapen.jpg Audriana Edwards 2.jpg Audriana Edwards.jpg Caroline Lewison.jpg Ginny Bryant 2.jpg Gracie Halfman.jpg Kylie Sprecher.jpg Liv DiStefano.jpg Mackenzie Klemm.jpg Maddie Stram Pee.jpg Maggie Cleary 2.jpg Maggie Cleary 3.jpg Maggie Cleary Makenna Fitzsimmons.jpg Paige Lewison.jpg Riley Czarnecki 2.jpg Riley Czarnecki.jpg Sage Mahoney 2.jpg Sage Mahoney.jpg