The greater Madison area produced another memorable year last spring.

A number of area teams captured their conference titles, while some went above and beyond with deep postseason runs. This spring looks primed for even more success with an abundance of skilled players back for more.

As the season begins, here are things to know about the area's conferences this season:

Badger East Conference

Who’s in it: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Stoughton, Watertown, Waunakee.

Favorite: Beaver Dam. The Golden Beavers captured a share of their second straight conference title last season and a third could be in the cards this spring. Beaver Dam returns three first-team all-conference selections, including the dynamite pitching duo of Gabby Fakes and Audriana Edwards, alongside Riley Czarnecki. Second-team picks Carlee Lapen and Liv DiStefano also return for coach Abby Schmitt’s bunch that has won consecutive regional titles. The core of the Golden Beavers were part of the 2021 WIAA Division 1 state tournament team and are hungry for another trip to Goodman Diamond after faltering in last year's sectional semifinal.

Contenders: Milton, Watertown. The Red Hawks returned to state for the third time in program history last spring, ending a 30-year drought in the process, despite finishing fourth in the league standings. Milton will be in the mix for both again this year. Despite key graduation losses, the Red Hawks return a pair of all-league pitchers, including first-teamer Gwen Baker, and bring back plenty of experience. Watertown finished tied for runner-up alongside Monona Grove last year and will be nipping at their rival’s heels. The Goslings return their first-team all-league battery of Alyx Johnson and Drew Hinrichs as they eye their second league title since joining the Badger Conference.

Things to know: Waunakee and Stoughton are among the league teams with the least amount of roster turnover. The Warriors graduated just one player last season while the Vikings must replace three players as both sides look to improve upon sub-.500 records last season. … DeForest finished its first season under .500 since 2009 last year. The Norskies, who graduated five seniors, captured five Badger North titles and finished no worse than third prior to last season. … Monona Grove is looking for its third straight winning season after finishing tied for second last year and winning its first conference title in over a decade in 2021. The Silver Eagles made more history last year, reaching their first sectional final, falling to eventual Division 1 state runner-up Sun Prairie.

Badger West Conference

Who’s in it: Baraboo, Madison Edgewood/Abundant Life/Country Day, Monroe, Mt. Horeb, Oregon, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie.

Favorite: Baraboo. The Thunderbirds proved last year that it’s not how you start but rather how you finish, surging to win the North pod and ultimately capturing the Badger West title. Baraboo will look to make it two in a row coming off its first title triumph in a decade. Former assistant coach Derek Smith takes over a team with holes to fill but he also has lots of experience at his disposal. First-team all-conference pick Madee Strampe, as well as honorable mention selections Taylor Pfaff and Sage Mahoney, are among a number of players that saw significant time last year.

Contenders: Mount Horeb, Reedsburg. The Vikings made another deep playoff run last season, finishing one game short of a first-ever WIAA Division 2 state tournament appearance for the second straight year. Mount Horeb, last year’s league runner-up, also lost a talented senior class but its reserves aren’t fully drained with three all-conference underclassmen returning with lots of experience. The Beavers are also reloaded and ready to push for their first league title in at least 15 years. First-team all-league selections Ruby Olson and Kylee Molitor will look to fuel the title charge.

Things to know: Roster turnover ranges across the eight conference teams. Portage must replace eight outgoing seniors, while Edgewood tri-op and Monroe each lost two players to graduation. Every other team graduated at least four players. … A dozen underclassmen earned all-conference honors a year ago, including first-team freshmen Carly Zych of Oregon and Molitor. … There has been a different conference champion each of the last three seasons, including a split title by Beaver Dam and Mount Horeb in 2021. This year will mark the final season of a conference title game as well, with the league shifting to a Large-Small configuration next year with McFarland taking the place of Monroe.

Capitol North Conference

Who’s in it: Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Poynette, Watertown Luther Prep.

Favorite: Poynette. The Pumas traversed a loaded Capitol North Conference all the way back to the top of Division 3, winning their sixth state title. Third-year coach Matt Ramberg doesn’t have much retooling to do with Poynette returning a large chunk of its roster. Headlining that charge are four first-team all-conference selections, led by reigning league Player and Pitcher of the Year Holly Lowenberg. Also back are seniors Brooke Steinhorst and Laken Wagner, as well sophomores Morgan Gunderson and Emma Gavinski.

Contenders: Columbus, Lake Mills. The Cardinals and L-Cats both lost out to the Pumas in the league title race last spring but will once again be Poynette’s top competition. Columbus brings back three first-team all-league picks of their own, including seniors Alise Hayes and EmmaJo Peck. Junior Gretta Kelm and second-team picks Dakota Volesky and Jaidyn Sullivan also return for the Cards, who have played three one-run games against the Pumas in the last two seasons. Lake Mills brings back five total all-conference selections, powered by first-teamers Belle Topel and Haydenn Sellnow. The L-Cats handed the Pumas their only conference loss last season and are looking to reclaim the Capitol North title after settling for runner-up honors following their league crown in 2021.

Things to know: Poynette has won all but three of the last 10 conference championships with Columbus (2013, 2016) and Lake Mills (2021) the only two teams to dethrone the Pumas. … The Cardinals led the conference in runs scored last season with 83 notched in league play, while the Pumas had the best run differential of plus-52, allowing just 19 to 71 scored. … Lodi will look to build off an encouraging year last spring. The Blue Devils won a pair of conference games last season, the most since 2018, and are led by returning second-team all-conference pick Mackenzie Christofferson.

South Central Conference

Who’s in it: Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Nekoosa, Wautoma, Westfield, Wisconsin Dells.

Favorite: Westfield. The Pioneers look primed to make a run at their third conference title in five seasons this spring following a runner-up finish last year. Westfield brings back unanimous first-team all-league selections Nadia Hoffa, Brandi Lentz and Carly Drew from last year’s team that finished one game short of the program’s second-ever WIAA state tournament appearance.

Contenders: Wautoma, Adams-Friendship. The Hornets claimed their second straight SCC title last year and a third is well within their reach. Wautoma, which reached state for the first time last year, must replace three first-team selections, including conference Player of the Year Bri Handel, but have a pair of first-teamers back in Ava Butt and Brianna Buechner. The Green Devils finished tied for third last season and will be in the mix again this spring. Adams-Friendship brings back five second-team selections as it eyes its first league crown since 2017.

Things to know: The SCC returns to six teams this spring as Mauston is fielding a varsity program for the first time since 2019. The Golden Eagles were a JV program the last two seasons after COVID-19 shut down the 2020 season. … Michelle Skipchak enters her second season leading Wisconsin Dells after taking over for longtime Hall of Fame coach Dale Gray last year. … The former Chief, who played under Gray, returns a pair of all-conference picks and tons of experience to a team looking to capture its first league title in over a decade. … Four different teams in the league have captured at least a share of the conference title since 2011.

Trailways North Conference

Who’s in it: Beaver Dam Wayland, Cambria-Friesland, Oshkosh Lourdes, Markesan, Montello, Oakfield, Pardeeville, Princeton/Green Lake, Randolph.

Favorite: Randolph. After finishing runner-up in the league standings to Oakfield last spring, the Rockets may have the fuel to get to the top this year. Coach Jeff Kohlbeck’s group lost just three players to graduation and returns a deep, experienced group looking to end an 18-year conference title drought. Leading the way is all-state catcher and reigning league Player of the Year Brianne Baird, who is in line to rewrite the Rockets' record book. Joining her are fellow all-league returnees Karly Baird, Josie Spors, Macy Kohlbeck and Reagan Drews, providing the high-scoring Rockets — Randolph had 178 runs scored in league play — a heavy artillery.

Contenders: Oakfield, Markesan, Cambria-Friesland. The Oaks have long ruled the roost and will be looking to shoot down the Rockets again this spring, despite graduating seven players, including three first-team all-conference picks. The Hornets and Hilltoppers finished alongside Oshkosh Lourdes in a three-way tie for third last year and are both looking to be dark horse contenders. The Hilltoppers bring back two all-league picks, including first-teamer Sydnie Heller, and only lost one senior due to graduation, giving second-year coach Mike Heller a fully restocked cupboard. The Hornets feature a stinging one-two punch of Hannah Stellmacher and Kylie Slark as they set their sights on their first conference championship since 2019.

Things to know: Pardeeville reached a WIAA Division 4 regional final last season and will look to stay in the upper half of the league standings. The Bulldogs finished 8-8 last year while six total teams finished above .500 in league play. … Oakfield has won at least a share of 13 of the last 14 Trailways North titles. The conference added East and West divisions in 2019 for one season only before shifting back to just North and South in 2021. … Six underclassmen garnered first-team all-league honors last spring.

Trailways South Conference

Who’s in it: Deerfield, Dodgeland/Hustisford, Fall River, Horicon, Johnson Creek, Palmyra-Eagle, Orfordville Parkview, Rio, Williams Bay.

Favorite: Deerfield. The Demons captured their first league championship since 2014 last season and look to have the pieces for a repeat run this spring. Deerfield welcomes back five all-conference picks, including three first-teamers, and only lost reigning league Player of the Year Morgan Mack to graduation.

Contenders: Horicon, Johnson Creek. The Marshladies settled for second last year and will be neck-and-neck with the Demons in pursuit of their first league title in five years. Horicon returned to state for the third time in five years last season, finishing as WIAA Division 4 runners-up with a group that largely remains intact this spring. Senior Angelica Bushkie is back after garnering first-team all-league honors last year, and second-teamers Cyri Reinwald and Lizzy Gibbs are also back. The Bluejays will also be in contention with three all-conference returnees as they fight for a third conference title in four seasons.

Things to know: The Trailways South should be one of the most experienced in the area with all but two teams — Horicon and Palmyra-Eagle — losing more than three players to graduation. … Three league teams captured regional titles last, including a pair of underseeded teams in Dodgeland/Hustisford and Parkview. Both sides finished under .500 overall but pulled massive upsets in the playoffs, including the United over top-seeded Shoreland Lutheran in Division 3 and the Vikings over top-seeded Deerfield and No. 4 Johnson Creek in Division 4. … Fall River junior Olivia Fietz was one of two underclassmen to earn first-team all-league honors last year. She returns to lead the Pirates in search of their first winning league campaign in at least 15 years.

Others

Waupun enters this spring with plenty of question marks but lots of upside according to longtime coach Tom Hagstrom.

The Warriors, who finished 6-15 last spring, including 2-10 in East Central Conference play, must replace both of their senior pitchers but they have plenty of experienced newcomers. With three solid freshmen, along with two juniors who saw time last season, the cupboard isn’t fully bare for Hagstrom as he enters his 21st season leading the charge.

Waupun returns three all-conference selections, including senior third baseman Lexi Lehman, junior first baseman Lexie Gerritson and sophomore catcher Kailie Westphal. Lehman and Gerritson are both two-year starters while Westphal was the team’s starting backstop in her debut season last spring.

After finishing seventh last season in the ECC, Hagstrom is hopeful the Warriors can work their way back into the thick of the league title hunt. That will be difficult with reigning conference champion Kettle Moraine Lutheran returning three first-team all-league selections, and with fellow title contenders Kewaskum and Winneconne also bringing back plenty of experience.

Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Mauston.