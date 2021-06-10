ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brianne Baird, Randolph

Why do you like playing in sports? To be involved with friends, and to compete.

What has sports done for you to grow as a person? It has given me a better sense of responsibility, and independence.

Your advice to young kids involved in sports: Hard work is the only way to get better but it’s all worth it.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would pay off all my parents’ bills so the next day when I don’t have a million dollars they don’t have bills.

What are three words that describe you? Competitive, caring, and strong.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Carrie Underwood.

Role models: Mom and Dad.

What songs do you listen to before a game? Eminem.

Pre-game meal: Cereal bar or protein bar.

Game-day routine: Try to get everyone fired up.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.