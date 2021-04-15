 Skip to main content
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Haley Allen, Beaver Dam
Year in school: Senior

Sports/Activities: Volleyball and softball.

Most memorable sports moment: Coming back to beat Mount Horeb in five sets at Mount horeb when it was their Parents Night.

Game-Day superstitions: I have to have my hair braided.

Nickname: Hales or Haybale.

Favorite sport: Volleyball.

Favorite Sports Team: Wisconsin volleyball.

Favorite Athletes: Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke.

Favorite Movie: “Split.”

Favorite Food: Pasta.

Favorite Restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Dream Vacation: Bora Bora.

Cats or Dogs: Dogs.

What are you looking forward to this spring season: Just being able to play with my closest friends for one last time before we all go to college

Favorite team to face: Waupun.

Why do you like playing in sports: It allows me to be very competitive and gives me the ability to get to play with my friends year-round.

What has sports done for you to grow as a person: It has shown me no matter how hard you work, there is always room for improvement to get even better. I have also gained many life lessons and leadership skills that I will be able to use in the future.

Your advice to young kids involved in sports: Age doesn’t matter, it’s about how much work you are willing to put in to make yourself better.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy: I would pay off my college debt, and then open a Dunkin in Beaver Dam.

What are three words that describe you? Respectful, determined, independent

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Zac Efron.

Role models: My mom and dad.

What songs do you listen to before a game: Drake, Lil Tjay.

Game-Day routine: Get my hair braided, get dressed, get hyped to music in the locker room.

