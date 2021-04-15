ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Haley Allen, Beaver Dam

Year in school: Senior
Sports/Activities: Volleyball and softball.
Most memorable sports moment: Coming back to beat Mount Horeb in five sets at Mount horeb when it was their Parents Night.
Game-Day superstitions: I have to have my hair braided.
Nickname: Hales or Haybale.
Favorite sport: Volleyball.
Favorite Sports Team: Wisconsin volleyball.
Favorite Athletes: Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke.
Favorite Movie: “Split.”
Favorite Food: Pasta.
Favorite Restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
Dream Vacation: Bora Bora.
Cats or Dogs: Dogs.
What are you looking forward to this spring season: Just being able to play with my closest friends for one last time before we all go to college
Favorite team to face: Waupun.
Why do you like playing in sports: It allows me to be very competitive and gives me the ability to get to play with my friends year-round.
What has sports done for you to grow as a person: It has shown me no matter how hard you work, there is always room for improvement to get even better. I have also gained many life lessons and leadership skills that I will be able to use in the future.
Your advice to young kids involved in sports: Age doesn’t matter, it’s about how much work you are willing to put in to make yourself better.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy: I would pay off my college debt, and then open a Dunkin in Beaver Dam.
What are three words that describe you? Respectful, determined, independent
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Zac Efron.
Role models: My mom and dad.
What songs do you listen to before a game: Drake, Lil Tjay.
Game-Day routine: Get my hair braided, get dressed, get hyped to music in the locker room.