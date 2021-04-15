ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Haley Allen, Beaver Dam

Why do you like playing in sports: It allows me to be very competitive and gives me the ability to get to play with my friends year-round.

What has sports done for you to grow as a person: It has shown me no matter how hard you work, there is always room for improvement to get even better. I have also gained many life lessons and leadership skills that I will be able to use in the future.

Your advice to young kids involved in sports: Age doesn’t matter, it’s about how much work you are willing to put in to make yourself better.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy: I would pay off my college debt, and then open a Dunkin in Beaver Dam.

What are three words that describe you? Respectful, determined, independent

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Zac Efron.

Role models: My mom and dad.

What songs do you listen to before a game: Drake, Lil Tjay.

Game-Day routine: Get my hair braided, get dressed, get hyped to music in the locker room.

