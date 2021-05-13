ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kennedy Sether, Beaver Dam

Favorite team to face: Deforest.

Why do you like playing in sports? Playing in sports allows me to do what I love with all of my best friends. It also gives me opportunities to coach and help out younger kids who want to learn how to play.

What has sports done for you to grow as a person? Being in sports has taught me persistence and accountability. When I was first introduced to softball, I struggled a bit but decided to continue to play. I still fail today but choose to not give up because persistence doesn’t mean success, but giving up guarantees failure. Through softball I’ve been taught accountability, I have always had the support of my family and coaches, but you yourself are 100% accountable for what you do when no one is watching.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Never quit or give up on yourself no matter how much you fail. Push yourself beyond your limits and put in extra work. Give your all in everything you do whether in the classroom, gym or on the field. Never hope for success more than you work for it.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would pay off college, probably buy my parents their dream house and donate the rest to charity.