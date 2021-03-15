COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Sauk Prairie alum Breunig tosses no-hitter for Dubuque

Sauk Prairie High School alum Kayla Breunig pitched a no-hitter for the University of Dubuque softball team on Friday.

Breunig shut down Greenville to lead the Spartans to a 9-0 five-inning win in the opening game of a doubleheader in Dubuque. Breunig was nearly perfect, allowing just one batter to reach base when Maegan Stone was hit by a pitch in the top of the fourth inning.

Breunig sat the rest of the Panthers down in order. The 2018 Sauk Prairie graduate had two strikeouts while also chipping in at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.

Dubuque claimed a 7-0 win over Greenville in the nightcap, with Lexi Schmidt throwing a two-hit shutout as the Spartans improved to 5-1 on the season. The Spartans have won five straight since a season-opening loss to UW-Whitewater on March 4. They're scheduled to return to action with Saturday's doubleheader at Wartburg.

Breunig has stepped into the circle twice this season. She's 1-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 11.0 innings. Offensively, she's batting .429 (3-for-7) with a triple, two RBIs, a .714 slugging percentage and a .500 on-base percentage in three games.

A four-time All-Badger North Conference selection at Sauk Prairie, Breunig's been a regular in each of her three seasons in Dubuque. She went 6-5 with a 3.26 ERA in 62.1 innings as a freshman in 2019, then was 1-2 with a 2.95 ERA when the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely shut down the 2020 season.