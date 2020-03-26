COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Sauk Prairie's Suchla adjusts quickly in shortened college season

Suchla didn't have to adjust much on the softball field. She stepped right in at third base and the middle of the batting order — and she produced.

"To be the strong No. 4 hitter that pushes runs across the board," Suchla said of her role early in her freshman season.

Suchla went 8-for-15 with one home run, one double, seven RBIs, two runs and two walks in NDSCS' 6-0 start to the season. She struck out just one time in 17 plate appearances, finishing with a .588 on-base percentage and a .800 slugging percentage while having a 1.000 fielding percentage.

"The game definitely gets faster at this level than in high school, and the small game really matters," Suchla said. "I think I was able to start so fast from practicing everyday with my teammates and always going over the fundamentals of the game to make sure that you’re ready."

The Wildcats, who are coached by Mike Oehlke, were outscoring opponents 61-10 when the season came to a close. In the final game of the shortened season, Suchla went 1-for-3 with a double in an 8-0 win over Ellsworth Community College (Iowa).