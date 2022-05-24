Confidence at plate catapults Portage softball past West Salem in WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals

Connie Wampler has been around the diamond long enough to know how key confidence can be to a team’s success.

“When kids feel good, good things happen,” the Portage high school softball coach said.

The Warriors felt better than good Tuesday. Senior Sydni Kratz twirled a one-hitter while third-seeded Portage racked up 14 hits in an 11-1 rout over No. 6 West Salem in six innings at Kiwanis Field. With the win, Portage advanced to take on second-seeded Reedsburg after the Beavers topped Sauk Prairie, 9-5, on Tuesday.

“I think we’re peaking at the right time and the girls were very confident tonight,” Wampler said.

“That’s something we’ve been working on like, ‘You’re good, act like it in the box.’ I thought they went up there with the intention they were going to hit, they were going to score runs, and they were swinging at good pitches.”

The bats for the Warriors (10-11) started swinging early as they took the lead in the bottom of the first on a Kratz sacrifice fly before really turning things on in the second. Portage sent eight to the dish in the second frame, plating four en route to a quick 5-0 lead.

Seniors Brandee Schumann and Olivia Jones reached on back-to-back one-out singles before moving into scoring position on a passed ball and a stolen base, respectively. Mya Bolgrien then laid down a sacrifice bunt that Panthers third baseman Alayna Tauscher threw over the first baseman’s head, allowing Schumann and Jones to score for a 3-0 lead.

Bolgrien later trotted home on another throwing error before Kratz delivered a second sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.

“It just gives me confidence when people are barreling up the ball, because then I know we have a cushion in the field,” Kratz said. “I don’t have to put so much pressure on myself, and I know my team has my back.”

The five-run advantage was plenty for Kratz, who was in command all night long and allowed just one Panthers hit.

The Portage defense aided in that early on though, starting with the game’s first out. West Salem sophomore Sydney Laursen sliced a line drive to right field to start the game, but was gunned down in right by sophomore Addison Fahey.

“It totally sets the tone for what we’re going to do defensively; that kids are going to be in the right spots, we’re going to make great throws and be ready,” Wampler said of the opening out by Fahey, who added a catch along the fence in foul territory in the fourth.

The Panthers pierced Kratz for a run in the top of the third to make it 5-1, Portage quickly responded. The Warriors counterpunched with two runs in the top of the third, including an RBI double by Schumann, before seizing command in the fourth.

Senior Madelyn Johnson ripped a two-out, two-run double to right center field before junior Ella Denure laced an RBI single to score Johnson for a 10-1 lead. Schumann eventually finished things off in the bottom of the sixth when Johnson scored on a sacrifice fly to put the mercy rule into effect.

Johnson and Fahey each went 3-for-4, while Schumann and Sophia Brom each had a pair of hits to pace the Warriors’ barrage. Not to be outdone, Kratz was masterful in the circle, twirling six complete innings with just one unearned run on three walks, a hit and 10 strikeouts.

The punchouts came in waves as she sat down at least two Panthers in each of the first four innings.

“I don’t know, I just kind of got in a groove and kept it going,” she said.

For Wampler, the key was Kratz’s ability to hit spots, aided by some much needed practice time.

“You have a bazillion games in a row in the season so you don’t get to really work on things, so during practice she worked on a couple things she needed to tweak and tonight it came through,” she said.

The Warriors got some much needed practice last Thursday when they scrimmaged Pardeeville, who won 12-2 in five innings over Princeton/Green Lake in a Div. 4 regional semifinal on Tuesday. Wampler believes the pitching of Bulldogs senior Sara Ott helped prepare them for the Panthers, but will give the Warriors a leg up against the Beavers on Thursday in the Warriors’ first regional final since 2019.

“We know we have to score, play good defense and we beat them the last two time we played them,” Wampler said. “So I think that’s fresh in their minds too, and just the confidence of we’ve had enough practices that now we’re ready.”

West Salem 001 000 — 1 1 4

Portage 142 301 — 11 14 2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — WS: Miller (L; 5.1-14-11-1-0). P: Kratz (W; 6-1-1-0-3-10).

Leading hitters — WS: none. P: Fahey 3x4, Brom 2x4, Johnson 3x4 (2B, 2 BI), Schumann 2x4 (2B, 2 BI), Fick (2B), Kratz (2 BI).

