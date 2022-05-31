Error-filled day brings Beaver Dam softball's season to a halt in Division 1 sectional semifinals

The Beaver Dam high school softball team was whacking and swinging during Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal against Oshkosh West.

However, the top-seeded Golden Beavers couldn’t must up enough offense as the No. 4 Wildcats countered on Beaver Dam’s error-filled defense to escape with a 2-1 victory.

“Every game needs to be earned,” Beaver Dam coach Abby Schmitt said of what her team learned against the Wildcats. “That’s the biggest thing. We can’t walk in expecting to win even. We need to earn every single run and every single win that we get.”

The Golden Beavers (19-6) started the season sweeping a 6-4, 2-0 twinbill over the Wildcats (18-11). In the second game, Beaver Dam faced Brianna Bougie and scattered six hits for two runs. Beaver Dam also ended the Wildcats’ season last year with a 3-1 victory for a trip to the state tournament.

“It was rough,” Schmitt said. “Oshkosh West was going to come in and play their hearts out, especially after last year and then earlier this year we had their numbers. This time they had ours, we just couldn’t line it up.”

Bougie started in the circle for the Wildcats again on Tuesday and improved on her previous outing. She pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts while the Golden Beavers could only muster two hits and one run.

“She’s got a lot of movement on the ball,” Schmitt said. “That changeup was keeping us off kilter. She was throwing it well and was mixing her pitches. We couldn’t time her up.”

Those two hits for Beaver Dam led off the bottom of the fourth inning. Sophomore Gabby Fakes singled up the middle before Liv DiStefano doubled to right field to put a pair of runners in scoring position. Fakes put Beaver Dam on the board when Carlee Lapen’s flyout to center gave her enough time to tag up third and trot home to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Oshkosh West meanwhile scored both of their runs off errors by Beaver Dam’s defense.

In the second inning, Kadence Saladin, who was at third, scored off an error by pitcher Audrianna Edwards to make it 1-0. Then in the top of the fourth Laina Hammen reached on an errant throw by DiStefano at shortstop, which allowed Bougie to race home for a 2-0 lead.

“As I said in the (post-game meeting) that this is probably the one game that errors is what cost us,” Schmitt said. “You have to play (well) when we get this far in the season. We have play impeccable and we didn’t have that tonight.”

Edwards, who was nursing a sore elbow, pitched into the fourth inning and was replaced after Bougie singled up the middle to lead off the fourth. She finished with two strikeouts and walked one while Oshkosh West scattered four hits for two runs, including one earned.

Riley Czarnecki pitched the rest of the way, striking out six and only giving up two hits.

“Czar came in and did an awesome job,” Schmitt said. “She came in and was ready to go. That’s the good thing about having so many different pitchers. I’m able to do that and it doesn’t interrupt our game as much.”

Oshkosh West will move on to play Neenah at Oshkosh North on Thursday after the No. 7 Rockets held off sixth-seeded Watertown, 2-0, in Tuesday’s other sectional semifinal.

Even with the loss Schmitt said she was proud of the season the Golden Beavers had. They finished 14-1 and won the Badger East Conference title, finishing just two wins short of a second straight state appearance.

“I’m super proud,” Schmitt said. “They came in every single day ready to go. They wanted to do well. We were able to get this far. It wasn’t by chance. It was all by skill and hard work, and all the blood sweat and tears they put into this offseason and into the season.

“Even though it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, I’m still proud of the girls.”

Oshkosh West 010 100 0 — 2 6 1

Beaver Dam 000 100 0 — 1 2 3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-k-bb) — OW: Brianna Bougie (W; 7-2-1-1-9-0). BD: Audrianna Edwards (L; 3-4-2-1-2-1), Riley Czarnecki (4-2-0-0-6-0).

Leading hitters — OW: Abigail Curtis 2x4 (2 SB), Breann Kitchen (2B). BD: Liv DiStefano (2B).

