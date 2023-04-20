Since she first picked up a bat and glove, Brooke Luedtke has always played behind the plate.

The Pardeeville softball team hasn't complained one bit as the senior left-handed catcher has been a consistent backstop for the Bulldogs. The class of 2023 valedictorian, Luedtke was lauded as "a motivating teammate," by coach Stacie Wheeler and a skillful one at that.

"She made some amazing stops as an outstanding defender, framed Sara (Ott)'s pitches perfectly and caught three runners stealing with her quick arm and accurate throws," Wheeler said prior to the season.

