Since she first picked up a bat and glove, Brooke Luedtke has always played behind the plate.
The Pardeeville softball team hasn't complained one bit as the senior left-handed catcher has been a consistent backstop for the Bulldogs. The class of 2023 valedictorian, Luedtke was lauded as "a motivating teammate," by coach Stacie Wheeler and a skillful one at that.
"She made some amazing stops as an outstanding defender, framed Sara (Ott)'s pitches perfectly and caught three runners stealing with her quick arm and accurate throws," Wheeler said prior to the season.
Photos: Action from Friday's nonconference girls soccer clash between Baraboo and Lodi
Lodi's Anna Balfanz works to control the loose ball during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Ava Ballweg picks up the loose ball and looks up field during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Lily Bishop tangles with Lodi's Abby Haas for possession during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Bella Bowden tries to turn away from Lodi's Lea Traeder during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Gracie Clary makes a pass by Baraboo's Willa Scanlan during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Willa Scanlan (19) and Reese Olson (7) look to attack a corner kick during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Caitlin Frank fires a pass during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Abby Haas tries to control the loose ball while holding off Baraboo's Lily Bishop during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Frankie Jurvelin collides with Lodi's Abby Haas during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Faith Kappel defends against Lodi's Gianna Burke during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Hallie Kepple shouts out to her teammates as she races onto the loose ball during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Kennedy Klongland sends a pass forward during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Quetzal Peterson punts the ball forward during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Ella Pierce tries to win posession away from Lodi's Ava Ballweg during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Shayla Schulz makes a pass in front of Lodi's Lea Traeder during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Anna Statton makes a pass ahead of Baraboo's Hallie Kepple during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Kaelyn Tatro tries to hold off Baraboo's Caitlyn Frank going after a loose ball during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Lea Traeder tries to shoulder Baraboo's Kennedy Klongland off the ball during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Rachel Winters heaves a throw-in during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Adysen Young sends a pass forward during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
