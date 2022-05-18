How Baraboo softball rallied to win its first Badger West Conference title in a decade

After a 1-7 start to the season, including an 0-3 start in Badger West Conference play, the Baraboo high school softball team looked dead in the water when it came to the league title picture.

A slow start never fully counts a team out however, and the Thunderbirds proved how winning eight of its final 11 league games in the regular season before grinding out a 3-1 win over Mt. Horeb to win the Badger West title on May 13.

“This was one of the top 5 games of all time for me and I've been coaching youth sports for almost 30 years,” Baraboo coach Dan Lewison said.

The reason being what transpired just five days prior as the Vikings blanked the T-Birds at home, 6-0. In fact, Mt. Horeb pitcher Lucy Dahlke struck out 17 in a perfect game while the Vikings bats pounded out four home runs among their five hits.

Dahlke helped her cause in the rematch in the title game, lacing a one-out RBI single in the bottom of the first inning for a quick 1-0 lead. The T-Birds locked up the Vikings from there though, surrendering just three more hits and working around a pair of errors.

The Baraboo offense meanwhile mustered just two hits, but the first changed the game for good as Madee Strampe’s ripped a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the third for a 2-1 lead.

The T-Birds later stranded a pair of Vikings runners in scoring position in the bottom of the fifth before padding their lead in the top of the sixth when Liana Klemm scored on a wild pitch with two outs for a 3-1 lead.

Needing two runs to force extra innings, Mt. Horeb threatened in the home half of the seventh as they got a pair of runners on base following Morgan Brummer reaching on a one-out error and Syd Swiggum following that up by getting hit by a pitch.

The T-Birds and reliever Sage Mahoney shut the door however as she got Dahlke to pop out to shortstop Taylor Pfaff before the latter was interfered with on another pop up to put the game away.

Caroline Lewison fanned three and gave up the lone run on a walk and four hits over 4 2/3 innings to pick up the win, while Mahoney struck out one and walked one in 2.1 scoreless innings of relief. Dahlke meanwhile punched out a dozen and gave up two earned runs on five walks and two hits in the complete game defeat.

The conference title is the first in a decade for the T-Birds, who are now 13-10 overall and await to find out their WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal opponent.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

