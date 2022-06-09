How big hits and strong defense helped Horicon advance to Division 4 state softball championship game

MADISON — The bats were smacking the ball. The defense made routine plays look easy. And confidence grew during Thursday’s WIAA Division 4 state softball semifinal at Goodman Diamond.

That’s how second-seeded Horicon earned a 10-0 victory in six innings against third-seeded Iola-Scandinavia to advance to Saturday’s championship game against top-seeded Grantsburg.

“It was huge for us because it gave us that confidence,” Horicon coach Roger Schliewe said. “We knew they had it at the beginning of the year, but … now they’re starting to click on all cylinders. We’re fast. You can see we got some speed out there. Our defense just played unbelievable.”

Horicon’s Lizzie Gibbs dominated in the circle and at the plate. The sophomore pitched a complete game with two strikeouts, and gave up just four hits and no walks. She also went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs — with a run-scoring single in both the fifth and sixth innings.

The only real trouble the Marshladies (22-6) faced from the Thunderbirds (19-7) came in the second inning. Gibbs gave up three straight singles to load the bases. However, a strikeout and a 1-2-3 double play ended the side.

“I was just thinking, ‘I could just go strike them out now,’” Gibbs recalled. “I know I have my defense behind me that will back me up. I wasn’t two worried.

“It was huge. We stopped them from scoring … we were out of the inning.”

Gibbs got the Thunderbirds to fly out six times and ground out eight more.

“The defense is needed,” junior Angelica Bushkie said. “If you don’t have a defense, you probably will not win the game. The defense came out strong today and that’s what we needed. We let no runs score and our pitcher was amazing and she hit her spots.”

Bushkie, who went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs, had an RBI groundout to second to put the Marshladies on the board with two outs in the first. She also had an RBI triple in the third to put Horicon up 2-0. Her single to deep left-center brought in a pair of runs in the sixth to make it 9-0.

“It was crazy,” Bushkie said of her triple. “I was down in the count and I was like, ‘I just need a hit — a groundball, anything.’ It got our team fired up.”

Senior Jaime Anderson had an RBI double to left to make it 4-0 with two outs in the fourth inning. Anderson went 1-for-3.

“It was huge,” Roger Schliewe said of his team’s offense. “It was awesome to play that way. We ran the bases so well. … I’m very happy with what we did (at the plate) and how we played.”

Horicon outhit the Thunderbirds 14-5 and other than the second inning never had another runner threaten to score.

“I’m pretty proud of our team, honestly,” Gibbs said. “It’s the state tournament and they didn’t score on us. That’s pretty good.”

