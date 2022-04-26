How Emma Zick's clutch double helped fuel Sauk Prairie softball past rival Baraboo

No matter how many runners a team can get on base, they go often for naught without a clutch hit.

The Baraboo and Sauk Prairie high school softball teams had not issue getting runners aboard Tuesday night. Pushing them across on the other, remained a challenge as the inability to find grass plagued both sides throughout much of their Badger West Conference game, but when the Eagles needed it most Emma Zick delivered.

Nursing a 2-1 lead through four innings, the sophomore right fielder laced a bases clearing two-out, three-run double to help power Sauk Prairie to a 5-2 win over the rival Thunderbirds at Pierce Park. Senior Jacie Jones went 2-for-3 and allowed just one earned run in the complete game win for the Eagles, who moved to 5-1 in league play.

“It’s a good feeling and different people are stepping up,” Sauk Prairie coach Shane Been said. “Jacie has been consistent, and then to have Emma step up tonight; Laurel Clark making a huge double play, it’s someone else every night.

“A lot of good things are happening and it’s never easy; Baraboo is a good team and it was a good fight.”

Things certainly looked like they would come down to the wire after the rivals traded runs in each of the first three innings with the Eagles seizing a 2-1 lead. That margin held until the fifth when Sauk Prairie (6-1 overall) took command behind Zick.

It was a margin that almost didn’t materialize, too. After Jones reached on a one-out error, Morgan Larsen singled to put runners on the corners for the Eagles, forcing Baraboo coach Dan Lewison to pull starter Caroline Lewison for hard-throwing reliever Sage Mahoney.

After a hit by pitch to load the bases, Mahoney fanned Bridget Lawton and had eyes on the T-Birds escaping a bases loaded jam for the second time. Zick had other ideas however, as she ripped a 1-1 fastball to over left fielder Paige Lewison to empty the ducks on the pond and pad the Eagles lead to 5-1.

“Last night she feasted on Portage’s faster pitcher,” Been said of Zick. “She likes the speed, she times it and she just drove it over her head. Emma did that well.”

Mahoney and the T-Birds defense limited the damage from there but the offense failed to keep up its end of the bargain as Baraboo (4-9, 3-5 Badger West) squandered a pair of chances in each of the next two innings. After Taylor Pfaff drew a full-count walk to open the bottom of the fifth, Caroline Lewison grounded in to an unassisted 4-3 double play Clark and the T-Birds later left Madee Strampe stranded on second.

Then in the home half of the sixth, Baraboo got a pair of runners into scoring position with one out, but Jones struck out Maggie Cleary and Kylie Sprecher looking back-to-back to squash the threat.

““We just can’t get rolling and it just feels like we’ve been as cold as the weather. That’s happened all season and we just can’t string hits together either,” Dan Lewison said of the T-Birds’ nine runners left on base.

“Madee (Strampe) is swinging the bat as well as anybody can swing it right now and she’s doing great. Caroline has been on a little run last week and she’s cooled off, and we’re just trying to find some more people to get some consistent hits. Right now it’s hard to find and it’s been a challenge.”

Things weren’t too difficult early as both teams scored in the opening two innings. Jones laced an RBI single in the top of the first while Wieczorek scored on an error in the home half of the second to knot things at 1. The Eagles took the lead back in the top of the third as courtesy runner Callie Brings scored on an error of her own.

Brings replaced Jones after her one-out single to start the inning before Larsen flew out to right. A walk to Jenna Johnson kept the inning alive before Lawton singled to center. The T-Birds nearly avoided any damage as Isabelle Meyer gunned the ball into Strampe at home plate, who fired to third to cut down Brings trying to scamper back, but the throw escaped Cleary and the Eagles never looked back.

“It’s a big momentum swing,” Dan Lewison said of the missed chance to keep things tied at 1. “but the three-run double was a killer.

“Even though we had a few miscues that cost us four runs, it’s a lot of pressure on your defense and pitcher when you just can’t cover them up.”

It’s something he knows the T-Birds are fighting to improve after mustering just seven hits, including two apiece by Paige Lewison and Strampee against Jones. Meanwhile, Larsen added a pair of hits for the Eagles, who continue to play beyond their years early on this season.

Starting three freshmen, Been knows the early success is a big confidence booster, it’s now the job of him and his staff to keep the proverbial blinders on.

“They still have steps to go and we have to keep that in their heads, but it gives you some space and that’s been really good,” he said.

Sauk Prairie 101 030 0 — 5 7 4

Baraboo 010 000 1 — 2 7 2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — SP: Jones (W; 7-7-2-1-3-3); Bar: C. Lewison (L; 4.1-6-4-1-2-4), Mahoney (2.2-1-1-0-3-3).

Leading hitters — SP: Jones 2x3, Larsen 2x4, Zick (2B); Bar: Strampe 2x4, Pg. Lewison 2x4.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

