How Emma Zick's clutch double helped fuel Sauk Prairie softball past rival Baraboo

No matter how many runners a team can get on base, they go often for naught without a clutch hit.
The Baraboo and Sauk Prairie high school softball teams had not issue getting runners aboard Tuesday night. Pushing them across on the other, remained a challenge as the inability to find grass plagued both sides throughout much of their Badger West Conference game, but when the Eagles needed it most Emma Zick delivered.
Nursing a 2-1 lead through four innings, the sophomore right fielder laced a bases clearing two-out, three-run double to help power Sauk Prairie to a 5-2 win over the rival Thunderbirds at Pierce Park. Senior Jacie Jones went 2-for-3 and allowed just one earned run in the complete game win for the Eagles, who moved to 5-1 in league play.
“It’s a good feeling and different people are stepping up,” Sauk Prairie coach Shane Been said. “Jacie has been consistent, and then to have Emma step up tonight; Laurel Clark making a huge double play, it’s someone else every night.
“A lot of good things are happening and it’s never easy; Baraboo is a good team and it was a good fight.”
Things certainly looked like they would come down to the wire after the rivals traded runs in each of the first three innings with the Eagles seizing a 2-1 lead. That margin held until the fifth when Sauk Prairie (6-1 overall) took command behind Zick.
It was a margin that almost didn’t materialize, too. After Jones reached on a one-out error, Morgan Larsen singled to put runners on the corners for the Eagles, forcing Baraboo coach Dan Lewison to pull starter Caroline Lewison for hard-throwing reliever Sage Mahoney.
After a hit by pitch to load the bases, Mahoney fanned Bridget Lawton and had eyes on the T-Birds escaping a bases loaded jam for the second time. Zick had other ideas however, as she ripped a 1-1 fastball to over left fielder Paige Lewison to empty the ducks on the pond and pad the Eagles lead to 5-1.
“Last night she feasted on Portage’s faster pitcher,” Been said of Zick. “She likes the speed, she times it and she just drove it over her head. Emma did that well.”
Mahoney and the T-Birds defense limited the damage from there but the offense failed to keep up its end of the bargain as Baraboo (4-9, 3-5 Badger West) squandered a pair of chances in each of the next two innings. After Taylor Pfaff drew a full-count walk to open the bottom of the fifth, Caroline Lewison grounded in to an unassisted 4-3 double play Clark and the T-Birds later left Madee Strampe stranded on second.
Then in the home half of the sixth, Baraboo got a pair of runners into scoring position with one out, but Jones struck out Maggie Cleary and Kylie Sprecher looking back-to-back to squash the threat.
““We just can’t get rolling and it just feels like we’ve been as cold as the weather. That’s happened all season and we just can’t string hits together either,” Dan Lewison said of the T-Birds’ nine runners left on base.
“Madee (Strampe) is swinging the bat as well as anybody can swing it right now and she’s doing great. Caroline has been on a little run last week and she’s cooled off, and we’re just trying to find some more people to get some consistent hits. Right now it’s hard to find and it’s been a challenge.”
Things weren’t too difficult early as both teams scored in the opening two innings. Jones laced an RBI single in the top of the first while Wieczorek scored on an error in the home half of the second to knot things at 1. The Eagles took the lead back in the top of the third as courtesy runner Callie Brings scored on an error of her own.
Brings replaced Jones after her one-out single to start the inning before Larsen flew out to right. A walk to Jenna Johnson kept the inning alive before Lawton singled to center. The T-Birds nearly avoided any damage as Isabelle Meyer gunned the ball into Strampe at home plate, who fired to third to cut down Brings trying to scamper back, but the throw escaped Cleary and the Eagles never looked back.
“It’s a big momentum swing,” Dan Lewison said of the missed chance to keep things tied at 1. “but the three-run double was a killer.
“Even though we had a few miscues that cost us four runs, it’s a lot of pressure on your defense and pitcher when you just can’t cover them up.”
It’s something he knows the T-Birds are fighting to improve after mustering just seven hits, including two apiece by Paige Lewison and Strampee against Jones. Meanwhile, Larsen added a pair of hits for the Eagles, who continue to play beyond their years early on this season.
Starting three freshmen, Been knows the early success is a big confidence booster, it’s now the job of him and his staff to keep the proverbial blinders on.
“They still have steps to go and we have to keep that in their heads, but it gives you some space and that’s been really good,” he said.
Destination: Goodman Diamond. Meet the area softball players to watch on the road to state this year
Madison Strampe, jr., C, Baraboo
A returning first team All-Badger North choice, she hit .346 with a 1.037 OPS in 2021 and leads a Thunderbirds team that, thanks to being blessed with depth, has eyes on winning a Badger West title — the league has switched from a North/South alignment to an East/West format — as well as trying to make it to state for the first time.
Strampe is an "All-State caliber player," according to coach Dan Lewison. Senior outfielders Paige Lewison and Caroline Lewison, who are cousins, are also two to watch for Baraboo.
Gabrielle Fakes, so., P/1B, and Audriana Edwards, jr., P/1B, Beaver Dam
This duo made up a premier pitching combination a year ago, laying the groundwork for the Golden Beaver's run to the Division 1 state quarterfinals against Sun Prairie. They worked over 85 innings in the circle, yielding only 16 earned runs for an ERA a tick below 3.70.
Both were first team All-Badger North selections, Fakes making it as a unanimous pick. She also hit .622 with an OPS of 1.556. Edwards hit .350 with five doubles and three homers.
Riley Czarnecki, soph., OF, Beaver Dam
A Badger North first-team choice, Czarnecki hit .364 while helping the Golden Beavers punch their fourth trip to state and first since 2004. Senior Gracie Halfman, expected to play center field, joins Czarnecki for a youthful squad that lost only one player to graduation.
Alise Hayes, jr., SS, Columbus
Picked as first team All-Capitol North a year ago, Hayes returns as one of the cornerstones — junior pitcher Emma Jo Peck is the other — for a team that is littered with juniors and underclassmen but has momentum from winning eight of nine to close out 2021.
Mackenzie Christofferson, jr., C/3B, Lodi
Hit .468 in 2021 en route to first team All-Capitol North for the Blue Devils, who are coming off a challenging season that saw them go 4-15 but this spring are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the program's lone trip to state.
Andrea Jaskowiak, jr., P, Madison Memorial
A commit to the University of Iowa and a returning first team All-Big Eight choice, she had a 1.50 ERA with six shutouts and only 14 walks with 132 strikeouts. The Spartans also return their top hitter in infielder Merit Williams, who hit a .359 with a pair of homers.
Emma Lee, sr., OF, and Harper Mayfield, sr., OF, Monona Grove
Among the top outfielder duos in the area, both were first team All-Badger South honorees for the defending league champions. Lee, who also earned honorable mention All-State from the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, hit .595 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs and has committed to NCAA Division III Trine University (Ind.). Mayfield, headed to UW-Platteville, hit .487 and scored 34 runs out of the leadoff spot.
Paige Hanson, sr., C, Monona Grove
With plenty of pop in her bat, Hanson delivered four homers and 27 RBIs while hitting .351. A second team All-Badger South pick a year ago, she'll continue her career at UW-Green Bay.
Dani Lucey, jr., SS, Monona Grove
Delivered 18 RBIs en route to honorable mention all-league recognition and has committed to the University of Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on.
Lucy Dahlk, sr., P, and Sydney Swiggum, sr., C, Mount Horeb
They formed a tough-to-solve tandem a year ago and found themselves as teammates on the Badger North's postseason awards list, both first-teamers after leading the Vikings to a share of the league title and a trip to the sectional finals
Elizabeth Fick, sr., 2B, Portage
She hit .404 at the plate and had a .981 fielding percentage, garnering first team All-Badger North recognition
Holly Lowenberg, jr., P, Poynette
Coming off a year that saw her post a 0.57 ERA with 171 strikeouts and only 11 walks, she might very well end up as the top pitcher in the state this season for the Pumas, one of the premier programs in the state over the last three decades. Winners of five state titles, their most recent came in 2018 and 2019.
Melissa Dietz, sr., C/3B, Reedsburg
A returning unanimous first team All-Badger North choice, Dietz was referred to by one opposing coach in preseason surveys as the "best in the biz." She hit .632 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 15 walks, nine stolen bases and a 1.962 OPS, and her 72 total bases ranked 24th in the state according to WisSports.net.
Tayler Baker, so., P, Sun Prairie
Her rookie campaign couldn't have gone much better, ending with All-Big Eight first team honors after leading the Cardinals to the state finals. She struck out nine and allowed only five baserunners in a complete-game 8-0 win over Beaver Dam in the quarterfinals and gave up one run over six innings while striking out five in a 1-0 loss to Kaukauna in the title game.
Chloe Knoernschild, sr., C, Sun Prairie
Baker's battery mate also was a first team All-Big Eight selection and will be a catalyst in the Cardinals; bid to make it to state for the fifth straight season, though the current run of four straight trips includes a break in 2020 due to there being no season that year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Isabel Royle, sr., OF, Sun Prairie
A first team All-Big Eight pick, she was 2-for-4 with a run scored in the state quarterfinal win for the Cardinals, who prior to losing in the title game had won 20 straight after starting out 3-3.
Hilary Blomberg , jr., P/IF, Verona
She hit 16 homers last season, best in the state according to WisSports.net, en route to first team All-Big Eight accolades. She also was 10-1 in the circle with a 1.75 ERA as one of the top players for the Wildcats, who shared the league title with Sun Prairie prior to losing 3-2 in an eight-inning thriller to the Cardinals in the sectional finals.
Sauk Prairie 101 030 0 — 5 7 4
Baraboo 010 000 1 — 2 7 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — SP: Jones (W; 7-7-2-1-3-3); Bar: C. Lewison (L; 4.1-6-4-1-2-4), Mahoney (2.2-1-1-0-3-3).
Leading hitters — SP: Jones 2x3, Larsen 2x4, Zick (2B); Bar: Strampe 2x4, Pg. Lewison 2x4.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.