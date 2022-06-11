How errors doomed Horicon softball in Division 4 state championship game against Grantsburg

MADISON — The game started in favor of Horicon, but as Saturday’s WIAA Division 4 state championship rolled on Grantsburg countered on mistakes to gain back momentum.

Two errors by Horicon, a two-run second inning, and a homer by Grantsburg freshman Whitney Myers to deep center proved to be the dagger as the top-seeded Pirates defeated the second-seeded Marshladies 3-2 for the program’s third state championship.

“They’re a very beatable team,” Horicon senior Emma Miller said. “They had a lot of talent, but the little errors and the mistakes we made was what cost us the game. We know deep down we had it in us. It just didn’t go our way today.”

Grantsburg, which was appearing in its ninth state tournament, won Division 3 state championships in 2006 and 2009 and was Division 3 runner-up in 2016.

Horicon coach Roger Schliewe said he was proud of the Marshladies, who earned their second runner-up since 2011 in Division 3. They won four state championships (2002, 2003, 2018 and 2019) and appeared in their ninth trip to state.

“In 2018 and 2019 when we were here, we were better than everybody else as well as 2002 and 2003,” Schliewe said. “This team had to earn it and work for it. Boy did they earn it. They worked their butts off. They just came up a little bit short. That’s the nature of the game.”

Horicon freshman Cyri Reinwald had an RBI double to left to put the Marshladies up 1-0 after one inning. Reinwald went 1-for-3 at the plate.

“It was amazing,” Miller said. “It really just kept us going. Starting off the game like that is what starts the game (for our team). I think it really helped us to get the nerves out and push through the game.”

Grantsburg (22-6) found a way to get on the board in the second inning off two Horicon (22-7) errors and two hits. Senior Sadye Bunting had a two-run single to right to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead with two outs.

“It was frustrating because we know we don’t make errors a lot,” Miller said. “We know we could’ve made those plays, but they had good hits and it just fell out the way it did and it wasn’t in our favor.”

Myers gave the Pirates some insurance with her homer with one out in the third to go up 3-1.

Horicon junior Angelica Bushkie reached on an error by shortstop Renee Tooze, which allowed Miller to trot home to cut the deficit to 3-2.

“It picked us up a lot,” Miller said. “We were down, we weren’t hitting the ball well. The little things like that is what really picked us up. It’s what we needed.”

Myers pitched a complete game with a pair of strikeouts as Horicon scattered six hits for two runs (one earned).

“She really wasn’t hard at all,” Miller said of batting against Myers. “It was hard for us going from down-the-middle-pitcher from Iola-Scandinavia to more of a high-riser pitcher, which our team has had tough times staying off the high pitch this year.”

Horicon sophomore Lizzie Gibbs pitched six innings with one strikeout while the Pirates scored three runs (one earned) off seven hits.

Even with the loss, Schliewe felt his team could make it back to the state tournament in the near future.

“Oh yeah, I think we can,” Schliewe said. “We’re young and the people who are replacing our (six) seniors are pretty good.”

Miller said she was proud of the way the Marshladies played this season.

“I’m so lucky to have been able to play with these girls,” she said.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

