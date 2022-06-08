How getting swept in a doubleheader was what Horicon softball needed on its run to state

HORICON — Angelica Bushkie was in eighth grade when she was in the stands at Goodman Diamond on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison, watching the Horicon softball team dominate Mishicot 13-4 to capture the 2019 WIAA Division 4 state title.

She’s now a junior for the Marshladies and now gets to fulfill a childhood dream of leading them back to Madison for a chance at winning the program’s fifth state title.

“I’m just imagining it like a regular game,” said Bushkie, who will try to lead Horicon to its first title since going back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. “There is going to be a whole crowd of people cheering us on. We’ve got to focus on the game, one game at a time.”

First up will for the second-seeded Marshladies (21-6) will be No. 3 Iola-Scandinavia (19-6) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The winner will advance to the championship game against the winner of top-seeded Grantsburg (20-2) and No. 4 Luther at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Comparing the 2018 and 2019 squads to this year’s team is unfair on many accounts. That Horicon team that won back-to-back titles featured Allison Tillema, now a sophomore pitcher at Illinois State, in the circle as well as a dominant batter in Jadin Justman, who currently plays for UW-Green Bay and was named to the Great Lakes All-Region first team as a sophomore.

“They were going to win regardless,” Horicon coach Roger Schliewe said. “This team, we talked about we’re not going to win just because we show up. You’ve got to go and earn it. That’s when they started really buying into it and working harder became more prevalent, you could see it.

“Their enthusiasm became better and all of a sudden their confidence grew.”

The Marshladies experienced some success over the past two seasons since Tillema and Justman graduated in 2020, a year Schliewe said Horicon could have won a three consecutive title but the WIAA canceled the season due to COVID-19.

The Marshladies finished 19-7 in 2021, with their season coming to an end in a 6-5 loss to Blair Taylor in a sectional final. Schliewe credits the experience gained last season for helping build the foundation for success this season.

"They’re doing a good job,” Schliewe said about the leadership of seniors Grace Condon, Paige Boeck, Emma Miller and Jaime Anderson. “They got one game away (from state), so they’re way better. They’re more hungry. They work harder. They got a taste of what it is to get close. This year they were ready to make it.”

Horicon won its first eight games before meeting Deerfield in a Trailways South Conference doubleheader April 23. The Marshladies headed into the bottom of the seventh with a 7-4 lead before the Demons, the eventual conference champs, rallied for an 8-7 win. Horicon suffered a 10-5 loss in the day's second game.

“I feel like after those two losses it really made us push harder,” Bushkie said. “At that point we weren’t going to be conference champs. That meant now it was time to move on to regional champs and sectional champs, and now hopefully state champs.

“It’s one game at a time, of course. It really opened our eyes that it wasn’t going to be an easy road. Every game was going to be different and we had to just be ready for each team.”

Horicon bounced back from the Deerfield losses six days later to sweep a doubleheader against league rivals Johnson Creek.

“I think Johnson Creek was the game that we knew we had to go out there and play really, really hard,” Boeck said. “We had to go out there with confidence. That loss against Deerfield made us so hungry for more wins.”

The growth of pitcher Lizzie Gibbs has helped the Marshladies string together wins. She walked 31 and hit eight batters as a freshman but improved this season to just eight walks and seven hit batters. A reason for such a big improvement was she quit basketball to focus on her pitching. She has 106 strikeouts and given up 80 runs (61 earned) off 167 hits.

“It’s huge because it changes a game,” Miller said. “She knows she has a great defense behind her to make those plays. Even just the walks are simple. Getting one walk can be a game-winning run for another team and making us lose. Her really narrowing down on getting those strikeouts and hitting her spots is really huge in any game we play.”

Schliewe said he could tell Gibbs’ confidence improved from the way she was pitching on the first day of practice. He just needed to see how she would perform in games.

“By the end of the season, she was hitting her spots,” he said. “When she missed, she wouldn’t miss down the middle and they couldn’t hit her as hard. She was giving up few hits and fewer and fewer runs.”

The Marshladies have won 13 of their last 17 games entering Thursday's state semifinal.

“We said if these guys really want to win then they have to push the envelope a little bit, get a little bit stronger and be tougher,” Schliewe said. “They’ve got to be mentally tough. We worked with our kids who were making some errors. We fixed those errors defensively. Our pitching was key because she got to be more of a little bulldog. She fought. She fought for everything she got. That’s what people don’t realize. Just because we’re Horicon, people aren't going to fall over and give you the game. You’ve got to go earn it.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

